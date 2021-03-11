LARAMIE — University of Wyoming diver Melissa Mirafuentes qualified in all three events for the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.
Mirafuentes was joined by two Cowboys divers from Monday through Wednesday at the NCAA Zone E Championships at Northern Arizona’s Wall Aquatic Center in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Mirafuentes, a two-time Mountain West champion in platform diving, recorded her highest placing at the Zone E championships in that event. She recorded a season-best 299.50 points during the preliminary rounds for the second spot in the finals and then notched 293.80 more points in the five-dive finals to remain in second place with 593.30 combined points.
“What a tremendous finish to the Zone meet,” UW diving coach Ted Everett said in a news release. “Once again, Melissa improved on her season-best. She is really trending the right way going into the NCAA championships. She was second all the way through the competition and looked like she was clearly the best diver behind only the defending world championship bronze medalist in the platform.”
Mirafuentes also qualified in the 3-meter and 1-meter disciplines earlier in the week. In the 3-meter, she scored 309.65 in the prelims for second place and added 296.50 in the six-dive finals for a fourth-place 606.15. In 1-meter, she finished eighth with a total of 531.55.
The NCAA championships begin March 17 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The Cowboys were represented at the Zone E championships by Brendan Byrnes and Juan Gonzalez.
“Both Juan and Brendan did respectable jobs and showed that they belong at this level,” Everett said. “…They don’t quite have the experience that some of the other competitors have but performed well and earned good experience.”
The platform was also the best event for Byrnes and Gonzalez. Byrnes tallied 268.80 in the prelims for eighth in the prelims and finished with 533.45 for 10th place. Gonzalez was ninth after the prelims with 264.65 and stayed there after the finals with 536.10.
In 1-meter, Gonzalez was 12th with 554.60, and Byrnes was 14th with 532.95. In 3-meter, Gonzalez was 10th with 623.25, and Byrnes was 18th with 525.70.
Severin paces Cowboys golf
UW golfer Tyler Severin shot a final round 72 for even par Wednesday to tie for eighth place out of 120 collegiate golfers at the Lamkin San Diego Classic.
Severin finished the three-day 54-hole event at San Diego Country Club with an even-par 216 strokes. He was one of only 10 players to finish at either even or under par for the tournament.
Severin had final-round birdies on four holes, a bogey and double bogey for his even par 72. He began the tournament with a round of 74 on Monday, followed by a 70 (2 under) round on Tuesday and then finished with his 72 (Even) round on Wednesday.
It was Severin’s second top 15 finish of the first three tournaments of the season and he now has seven career top 25 finishes.
As a team, UW was 15th in the 20-team field. The Cowboys concluded with a final round of 301 (13 over) and posted a three-round total of 906 (42 over). UCLA won with a total of 868 (4 over), six strokes better than Nevada. The individual title was won by UCLA’s Devon Bling at 212 (4 under), one shot better than San Diego’s Ryan Bisharat.
UW’s Carl Underwood tied for 33rd at 222. Kirby Coe-Kirkham tied for 80th at 232, Jared Edeen tied for 94th at 236 and Dan Starzkinski was 104th at 239.
The Cowboys will next play at the Arizona N.I.T. March 20-21 in Tucson, Arizona.