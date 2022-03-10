LARAMIE — Melissa Mirafuentes had one goal in mind at the 2022 NCAA Zone E Diving Championships.
The University of Wyoming junior accomplished that goal on Wednesday by punching her ticket to the NCAA championships after placing third in platform with a score of 547.40 points inside Wall Aquatic Center in Flagstaff, Arizona. She improved from her preliminary round of fifth place en route to extending her season.
“(Wednesday) had a mission-accomplished moment,” UW diving coach Ted Everett said in a news release. “Melissa did a great job of staying within herself and staying in the moment.”
Mirafuentes wasn’t the only Cowgirl competing in platform. McKenna Houlihan checked in at No. 23 after 201.45 points, and Gabriella Hagler finished 28th at 186.45.
On the men’s side, Juan Gonzalez paced the Cowboys in the 1-meter event on Wednesday when he was 18th in prelims with 277.40 before improving to 11th in finals with 611.70. Brendan Byrnes took 24th in prelims with 234.35.
“Juan got a personal best in finals with the most difficult competition you can imagine,” Everett said. “None of his dives were the best he’s ever done them, but altogether there were no misses.”
The women’s NCAA swimming and diving championships begin March 16 in Atlanta.
During Tuesday’s Zone E competition, Mirafuentes placed 10th in the prelims of the 3-meter event and finished eighth with 300.15.
Houlihan was 32nd in the 3-meter prelims at 244 and Hagler wasn’t far behind in 34th with 241.
Gonzalez led the Cowboys finishing 11th in platform with 556.90. Byrnes and Payton Lee were 14th and 15th, respectively, with 526.40 and 425.45.
COWGIRLS GOLF
A pair of Cowgirls posted top-25 finishes on Tuesday at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.
The veteran duo of Jessica Zapf and Samantha Hui both posted scores of 228 (12-over) to finish tied for 22nd at the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational. UW placed ninth out of 10 teams with a team score of 922 (58-over). Sacramento State shot an 885 (21-over) to win the team title.
For Zapf, it marked her best finish of the season as she shot a consistent 76 (4-over) during all three rounds. Hui had her second-best result of the season with her second top-25 finish.
“The team really rallied (Tuesday) after an up-and-down start, and we played the very difficult stretch of the course very well,” UW women’s golf coach Josey Stender said in a news release. “We also were much more in the mix with the rest of the field.”
Meghan Vogt had her best round of the tournament during the final day by shooting a team-low 74 (2-over) to finish tied for 28th at 230. Rounding out the Cowgirls’ lineup was Kyla Wilde and Cristina Ciasca, who tied for 46th and 52nd, respectively.
Morgan Ryan was the lone Cowgirl to compete as an individual, shooting a three-day score of 241 to finish third among the field of individuals and 49th overall.
The Cowgirls will return to competition April 4-5 in Maricopa, Arizona as they host the annual Wyoming Cowgirl Classic.
COWBOYS GOLF
The Cowboys shot a 290 (2-over) on Tuesday to move up three spots and finish 11th out of 16 teams in the Lamkin San Diego Classic at the San Diego Country Club in Chula Vista, California.
Jimmy Dales led the Cowboys, climbing five spots to finish with 215 (1-under) for the tournament to tie for 28th in the field of 95 golfers.
UW finished ahead of conference foe San Diego State and Front Range opponents Colorado and Denver with a three-day score of 871 (7-over). LSU secured the team title by eight strokes at 827 (37-under).
“I’m proud of the way the guys closed out the tournament,” UW director of golf and men’s golf coach Joe Jensen said in a news release. “All five of them shot between par and 2-over par in the final round. That is the kind of balance and consistency that we can build on. Jimmy led us again. He has become a player we can count on week after week.
“Pat (Azevedo), Kirby (Coe-Kirkham) and Tyler (Severin) finished within three strokes of each other, and our freshman, Cade McLaughlin, shot an even-par round (Tuesday) to close out the tournament on a high note. It was good to finish ahead of a conference opponent in San Diego State, and it was good to move up the standings in the final round.”
Azevedo tied for 46th at 218, while Coe-Kirkham finished 51st at 219. Severin tied for 64th at 221 and McLaughlin placed 90th at 233.
The Cowboys will next compete March 18-19 at the Arizona N.I.T. in Tucson, Arizona.