University of Wyoming’s John Henry Paluszek skied to a national championship helping the Cowboys move into third place Wednesday at the U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association’s Collegiate National Championships in Lake Placid, New York.
Paluszek, the Rocky Mountain Conference’s overall individual points leader this season from topped the field in the classic sprint competition after taking third in Tuesday’s 7.5-kilometer skate race.
“John Henry was in a class of his own, easily winning every heat all the way through to the final,” UW co-head coach Christi Boggs said in a news release. “He simply was never challenged in any meaningful way. He raged up the long uphill and was uncatchable all the way to the finish.”
It was Paluszek’s third sprint national championship after winning two with his previous school at Vermont’s Castleton University.
“It was a hard race, but our wax techs did a nice job with both kick and glide,” Paluszek said. “The course had one big hill, so I knew I had to make my move there. I made the top of that hill my finish line and then let my glide take over. I had to hope for the best, because there was a slip stream that could benefit anyone close enough to catch it. Fortunately, I had broken the slip stream and was able to cruise home.”
The sprint started with a qualifying race, from which the top 30 contestants were in five qualifying heats. The top two in each heat and the two fastest third-place finishers went on to the semifinals (12 skiers). The top two from each of those heats and the fastest third-place person moved to the “A” finals to determine places first through fifth (first-team All-American), and the rest went to the “B” finals to determine 6-10 (second-team All-American).
Four UW men and four women made the heats. In addition to Paluszek, Silas Goetz, Nathan Kessler and Jamie Peacock made it for the Cowboys; the women were Annie Miller, Samantha Veauthier, Krisanna Andrews and Isabella Brown.
Goetz advanced to the “B” final and placed ninth. Kessler and Peacock skied well but just missed making the semifinals, Boggs said.
The Cowboys tied defending national champion Clarkson University for third in Wednesday’s team competition. UW’s men are now third in the overall team race.
On the women’s side, Miller was third in her heat despite falling on the final downhill run and advanced to the semifinals.
“The rest of the women got to cheer her on for her last two rounds, where she skied to 10th place for second-team All-American honors,” Boggs said.
Overall, the Cowgirls were fourth in Wednesday’s competition and are second overall behind defending national champion St. Olaf College.
More than 500 student-athletes, representing 53 colleges and universities, are competing in various skiing events at Lake Placid, the same site that hosted the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics. The teams had an off-day Thursday before the 15km classic race today and the final relay race Saturday.