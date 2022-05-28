LARAMIE — University of Wyoming sophomore Nathan Reid threw a personal best 182 feet, 4 inches in the men’s discus for 10th place Friday at the NCAA West preliminary round to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
The NCAA championships are scheduled for June 8-11 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon. It will be the second consecutive year with a UW men’s discus thrower qualifying for the NCAAs after Colton Paller competed in 2021. Reid also owns the No. 10 all-time mark at UW.
Tarique George also competed in the discus, finishing 45th out of 48 in the field at 158-0.
Two Cowboy distance runners took to the track Friday at John McDonnell Field on the campus of the University of Arkansas. Seth Bruxvoort and Albert Steiner ran in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Bruxvoort finished in 32nd in 9 minutes, 1.77 second, and Steiner finished 43rd in 9:12.26.
The two Cowboys finish the season with the No. 7 (Steiner) and No. 10 (Bruxvoort) times in the event at Wyoming.
Shayla Howell, Mary Carbee and Leah Christians competed in their respective events Thursday night.
Howell, the 2022 indoor All-American in the long jump and No. 2 all-time at UW, placed in 24th with her distance of 19-11.
Carbee competed in a field of 48 athletes for the women’s hammer throw and placed in 36th with her throw of 182-7.
Christians placed 41st in the 10-kilometer race in 35:44.76. She finished the season with the No. 2 best time at UW.
The top 48 athletes from each region are competing this week in their respective events with the top 12 finishers from both the West and East heading to Eugene.