University of Wyoming’s Dan Starzinski concluded his best week of the 2021 season with a final round of 73 (2 over par) on Sunday to tie for 21st place at the Nebraska Git-R-Done Husker Invitational in Lincoln, Neb.
Starzinski finished with a 54-hole total of 220 (7 over). It was his first top-25 finish of the season and the 17th of his Wyoming career.
Cowboy Bryce Waters completed the week three strokes back of Starzinski at 223 to tie for 32nd. UW’s Kirby Coe-Kirkham posted a three-round total of 226 to tie for 37th. Both Waters’ and Coe-Kirkham’s finishes were their highest of the season.
Jared Edeen and Tyler Severin rounded out UW’s scoring. Edeen placed 51st at 233, and Severin finished at 234 to tie for 54th. Wyoming’s Carl Underwood, playing as an individual, tied for 42nd at 228.
The Cowboys finished ninth out of nine teams in the field, concluding with an 898 (46 over) total.
Kansas State and Minnesota tied for the team title at 852 (even) for the tournament. The individual title was won by Minnesota’s Angus Flanagan, who shot a 66 (5 under) in the final round to win by one stroke over Kansas State’s Tim Tillmanns. Flanagan posted a 54-hole total of 207 (6 under), and Tillmans finished at 208.
The Cowboys will conclude the regular season April 23-24 at the BYU Cougar Classic in Provo, Utah. That will be followed by the Mountain West Championships on April 30-May 1 in Tucson, Arizona.
Cowgirls tennis wins fifth straight
The UW tennis team made it another 2-0 weekend and ran its winning streak to five straight behind the strength of a quick 4-0 victory Sunday afternoon against San Diego State in Fort Collins, Colorado.
“It was a great weekend for the team,” UW coach Dean Clower said in a news release. “I think we grew up a lot this weekend and learned to adapt to certain situations and what it takes to play at an elite level.
“I feel like the freshmen are getting better each match, when it comes to playing our style of tennis. Doubles has come a long way since our first match back in January and is crucial for our team. Doubles helped us tremendously this weekend.”
Once again, the Cowgirls (11-6 overall, 5-2 Mountain West) started by winning two of three doubles matches and earning the doubles point against the Aztecs.
UW got victories from the No. 2 and 3 doubles positions with identical 6-2 scores. Ana Fernandez and Sophie Zehender were victorious at the No. 2 spot against SDSU’s Regina Pitts and Cecile Morin; Mihaela Kaftanova and Ida Krause won at No. 3 against Abbie Mulbarger and Alex Pohrer.
The Cowgirls clinched the win on the singles side after just three matches. Fernandez was able to win in a hard-fought contest at the No. 3 singles spot as she Morin 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.
Cowgirls Noesjka Brink and Lucia Malinak also got victories at No. 4 and 5, respectively. Brink won her match 6-3, 6-3 over Alicia Melosch and Malinak was victorious 6-0, 6-2 against Pohrer. It was Malinak’s fifth-consecutive singles win.
The Cowgirls have two regular season competitions left. UW will travel to Logan, Utah next weekend to close its Mountain West slate with matches against Boise State and Utah State Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
UW throwers compete at Kit Mayer Classic
A contingent of Wyoming track and field throwers competed Sunday at the Kit Mayer Classic hosted by the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado.
UW swept the men’s and women’s discus with wins by Nathan Reid and Cosette Stellern. Reid’s throw of 170 feet, 2 inches is a personal best and is his first win as a Cowboy. Stellern picked up the win on the women’s side with a mark of 150-3. Stellern was also the highest placing Cowgirl in the shot put with a third-place finish at 43-5¾.
“It was great to get some wins along with a number of PRs and season bests”, UW assistant coach Carrie Lane said in a news release. “Coach Melanie Heslop did a fantastic job this week preparing the group for the (Sunday’s) competition.”
Anna Gillis finished in second in the hammer throw with a toss of 181-3. Daniel Carrillo had his highest placing as a Cowboy as well, taking second in the shot put with a personal record of 54-1¾.
The UW track and field teams will next compete Saturday at Colorado State’s Jack Christiansen Invitational in Fort Collins.