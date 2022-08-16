LARAMIE — University of Wyoming true freshman Jore Volk is bringing some wrestling hardware back to the United States after winning the 57-kilogram at the U20 Freestyle World Championships on Tuesday in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Volk posted a 4-0 record on his way to capturing the world title.
Volk, who hails from Lakeview, Minnesota, started strong by posting back-to-back hard-fought wins against Iran’s Ahmad Mohammadnezhad 7-5 and Uzbekistan’s Azizbek Naimov 7-2. His win against Mohammadnezhad came by virtue of a takedown with two seconds left in the match, which was reviewed after initially ruled a no-takedown. Volk then cruised to the win against Naimov to set up a semifinal showdown against Georgia’s Luka Gvinjilia.
Volk controlled his match against Gvinjilia by jumping out to an early 4-2 lead. He later broke the bout wide open with a series of exposure points for a 13-6 advantage and punched his ticket to the championship match.
In the finals, Volk matched up with Kazakhstan’s Merey Bazarbayev for a tightly-contested battle for gold. Volk scored the only takedown of the match and built a 3-0 lead heading into the break. In the final three minutes, Volk displayed a stingy defense to shut down a flurry of attacks from Bazarbayev to clinch a 3-2 victory for the title.
It was the first USA medal of the U20 world championships, and Volk will now return to Laramie and turn his attention to preparing for his first season for the Cowboys.