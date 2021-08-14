The University of Wyoming soccer team will travel to Kansas State for a noon exhibition match Sunday at Buser Family Park in Manhattan, Kansas.
The game will begin a new chapter of Cowgirls soccer with Colleen Corbin’s first as a head coach after arrived in Laramie this summer following a three-year stint as the associate head coach at James Madison University.
Corbin and her coaching staff utilized the last week and a half of official practices to instill their philosophies and mentalities. The Cowgirls now get the opportunity to implement it against a different team.
“It’s an opportunity for us to learn, and it’s an opportunity for the girls to put into action all the things we’ve been talking about the last week and a half,” Corbin said. “We are 100% focusing on us and our group and our team and what we need to focus on because win, lose or draw, we will learn something and come back and adjust and then look forward.”
The Cowgirls are coming off an abbreviated spring season due to COVID-19. They went 2-7 in a Mountain West-only schedule.
UW will look to sprinkle in a few more wins this fall with the return of nine starters to go alongside its talented batch of newcomers.
Senior defender Savannah Warner comes back as the leading goal scorer. She had a team-high two goals on three shots a season ago.
Warner’s 813 minutes played in the spring were the most by any player. Junior midfielder Jamie Tatum and sophomore defender Ashley Bahr return to round out the top three in minutes played, as they participated in 665 and 645 minutes, respectively.
Tatum found the back of the net once in the spring to go with her one assist. Sophomore forward Nikayla Copenhaver also had a score and an assist, while fellow sophomore forward Alyssa Bedard registered a one-goal season.
Senior goalkeeper Hannah Lee returns after making all nine starts in the spring. She boasts a career goals against average of 1.24, which is seventh-best all-time in school history, 130 saves and a 12-8-4 record.
Kansas State competed in the fall and spring last season. The Wildcats were 3-9-2 overall and 0-3-2 during the spring slate.
Brooklynn Entz returns for the Wildcats after tallying a team-high seven goals. Three players started at goalie for Kansas State led by Alaina Werremeyer, who made eight starts and allowed 18 goals with 42 saves.
“It’s exciting. There’s definitely differences between the Big 12 and the Mountain West, and it’s not good or bad, it’s just different,” Corbin said. “It’s always good to experience different. Adversity is what grows you as an individual and as a team and as a staff. We want to seek those opportunities and invite them because we don’t get better unless we put ourselves in those situations.”
The Cowgirls will return home to open the regular season with three straight matches at the Madrid Sports Complex against Colorado School of Mines (Aug. 20), University of Nebraska at Omaha (Aug. 26) and University of South Dakota (Aug. 29).