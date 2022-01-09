LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming track and field team kicked off the indoor season Friday and Saturday hosting the Power Meet at the Hager-LeBar Track at War Memorial Fieldhouse.
The meet featured full squads from Wyoming and Colorado State for the first competition since last spring.
THROWS
Cowgirl Addison Henry paced UW with a second-place finish in the weight throw with a toss of 55 feet, ¾ inch. On the men’s side, Daniel Carrillo matched Henry for second with a throw of 59-½.
Henry and Cosette Stellern went third and fourth, respectively, in the shot put at 47-5 for Henry and Stellern hit a mark of 44-9¾. For the Cowboys, Mikey DeRock was second with a push of 54-4.
“With this early meet, it was nice to see lifetime bests (indoor and outdoor marks) from Cosette Stellern (shot put), Mikey DeRock (shot put) and Danny Carrillo (weight throw),” UW throws coach Carrie Lane said in a news release. “We had some rust to shake off to get back to competing, but we’re looking forward to fine tuning for the meets after break.”
SPRINTS
Cowgirl Shayla Howell and Cowboy Carter Wilkerson were first in the 55-meter dash to lead the UW. Howell went 7.09 seconds and Wilkerson was 6.38 in his first race as a Cowboy.
Six Cowgirls competed in the 400 with Jasmyne Cooper taking the top spot at 59.48. Jenea Ramirez (1:00.43) and Camille Foster (1:01.47) were second and third.
Just two Cowboys competed in the men’s 400 with Darius Wiggins and Joseph Rogers finishing at 51.98 and 52.59, respectively.
In the 55 hurdles, Cowgirls Gabby Drube (8.65) and Taylor Gardner (8.69) were second and third. Jaheim Ferguson was third at 7.97 in the men’s race.
The Cowgirls and Cowboys ran a 4x400 relay. The Cowgirls team consisting of Foster, Drube, Emimy Johnson and Caroline Larsson went 4:10.29. Cowboys Tyler Dahl, Jaheim Ferguson, Carson Kaminski and Jaymison Cox clocked in at 3:29.13.
“The 2022 track and field campaign is off to a solid start for the Cowboy and Cowgirl sprints and hurdles,” UW springs/hurdles coach Ben Santos said. “We had a great showing for some new faces and our returner’s dedication to the process is definitely showing through. I’ve been extremely pleased with our fall season, the toughness we have had and I’m excited to see the group stay the course and continue to improve.”
JUMPS
It was a 1-2 finish for the Cowgirls in the long jump as Howell (20-1½) and Sadie McMullen (19-9¾) started their seasons off strong. Hunter Brown (23-9) matched Howell with a win on the men’s side with Alec Richardson (22-7) taking third.
It was all Cowgirls and Cowboys in the triple jump. Cowgirl Aumni Ashby went 39-10½, while Cowboys Kaliff Guevara and Jefferson Danso had 47-9 and 45-8, respectively.
Samuel Schneider (6-6) and Pete Mead (6-4) were the only participants in the high jump.
Kayla Stibley placed the highest for the Cowgirls in the pole vault at 11-3¾ to notch third place.
“Great start to our 2022 campaign, the jumpers and multis came out aggressive and deliberate with everything they wanted to get done today and I was pleased with their execution across the board,” UW associate head coach Quincy Howe said. “I am looking forward to seeing how the heptathletes end the weekend and for the entire group to continue their progress into the belly of our season.”
HEPTATHLON
Sage Coventry won the heptathlon to open his 2021-22 indoor season. The two-day event finished Saturday with the 55 hurdles, pole vault and 1,000 run. Coventry was followed by teammate Bryson Engebretsen for second place.
Finishing with 4,995 points, Coventry ran a 6.75 in the 55, went 22-5 in the long jump, threw 41-11¼ in the shot put and was 6-8¼ in the high jump to end Friday in first among the six competitors with 3,060 points. On day two, Coventry went 8.09 in the 55 hurdles, 10-10 in the pole vault and a 2:59.32 in the 1,000.
Engebretsen was in fifth place after Friday, but had the best Saturday of any student-athlete with 2,265 points to finish in second at 4,880 total points. He went 6.87 in the 55 dash, 21-9.5 in the long jump, 35-6 in the shot put, 5-9¾ in the high jump, 8.00 in the 55 hurdles, 14-9 in the pole vault and 2:59.32 in the 1,000 run.
UW’s Aidan Morris went 7.00 in the 55 dash, 20-4½ in the long jump, 31-8¾ in the shot put, 5-9¾ in the high jump, 8.52 in the 55 hurdles, 14-1¼ in the pole vault and 3:21.78 in the 1,000 to finish fifth with 4,281 points.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls will next compete Jan. 14-15 at the Potts Invitational in Boulder, Colorado.