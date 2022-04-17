LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming tennis team closed out its home slate in winning fashion Saturday, sweeping Boise State 4-0 on senior day.
UW won a tightly-contested doubles point before winning the first three singles matches to come away with the win.
The Broncos (7-5, 3-4 in Mountain West) won at the No. 3 doubles position to take an early lead, but the Cowgirls (10-11, 4-4 MW) rallied at the No. 1 and No. 2 spots to secure the point. Ana Fernandez and Sophie Zehender notched a 6-4 win at No. 2, and Ida Krause and Maria Oreshkina won a 7-5 match in the first spot.
On the singles side, Wyoming won the first two matches in convincing fashion. Oreshkina opened with a quick 6-2, 6-0 win at the No. 1 spot, followed by a 6-2, 6-2 victory for Zehender at the No. 2 position.
For the second consecutive day, Krause clinched the victory for the Cowgirls in three sets. The senior rebounded from a second set loss to win 6-1, 4-6, 6-2. Krause and fellow senior Mihaela Kaftanova were honored prior to Saturday’s match as they played for their final time in Laramie.
Wyoming will travel to Fort Collins, Colorado to face Colorado State on Thursday and then close out the regular season Friday against Nevada.
Cowgirls prepare for Mountain West Championships
The UW women’s golf team is set to compete at the Mountain West Championship in Rancho Mirage, California this week with play getting underway Monday at the Mission Hills Country Club.
Meghan Vogt and Kyla Wilde will be playing in their first MW championship tournament to cap off their freshmen campaigns. Vogt has displayed consistency all season long, leading the team with four top-25 finishes. Wilde tied for eighth at the UVU Hobble Creek Classic — the best finish by a Cowgirl this season.
They will be joined in the lineup by Morgan Ryan, who is also competing in her first MW championship, as well as Jessica Zap and Samantha Hui. It will be the second straight appearance at the event for Zapf and Hui will be competing for a third time.
The nine-team field is highlighted by San Jose State, which is currently ranked fifth nationally by GolfStat. UNLV is the next highest-ranked team in the field at No. 50 and reigning MW champion New Mexico is ranked 53rd.
The first round of play is set to tee off Monday at 8 a.m. MT.
Pokes deliver strong second day in California
UW track and field distance runners and throwers continued a three-day stretch of action in California on Friday at the Mt. SAC Relays, Long Beach Invitational and Bryan Clay Invitational.
Katelyn Mitchem delivered a strong performance at the Bryan Clay Invitational, recording a personal best of 4 minutes, 22.58 seconds in the invitational race to finish 47th. Kaylee Kearse competed in the 1,500-meter “A” race, clocking a time of 4:31.69 to finish 26th overall and move into No. 10 on UW’s all-time list. On the men’s side, Joseph Rodgers and Asefa Wetzel finished 90th and 120th, respectively.
Albert Steiner and Mason Norman competed in the 5,000 at the Mt. SAC Relays. Steiner led the Pokes with a 14:20.94 to finish 31st, and Norman was 35th at 14:36.28.
Nathan Reid provided one of the highlights of the day with a second-place finish in the men’s discus at the Bryan Clay Invitational. He earned runner-up with a personal-best mark of 180 feet, 11 inches, which ranks 10th all-time in school history. Tarique George and Mikey DeRock were also in action, finishing 10th and 25th, respectively. In the women’s discus, Cosette Stellern recorded a toss of 148-3 to finish seventh.
Two Cowgirls earned top-15 finishes in hammer throw at the Long Beach Invitational. Mary Carbee was 10th at 189-7 and Addison Henry was 14th at 184-4. Giulia Lodi competed in the women’s javelin, finishing 31st with a distance of 125-10. Daniel Carrillo was 43rd in the men’s hammer throw at 167-2.