University of Wyoming swimming and diving head coach Dave Denniston signed a dozen student-athletes during the fall signing period.
Ten swimmers and a pair of divers make up the next signing class.
“We definitely hit a home run with the athletes that are coming in,” Denniston said. “(Diving coach) Ted (Everett) has done a brilliant job of getting a couple really good divers in the program, so it’s just going to make our women’s team a lot stronger. Overall, I’m really excited where the season is going to take off next year, especially on our women’s side, and our men will continue to be a strong force in the conference.”
The following are the signees, with thoughts from Denniston and Everett.
Berkeley Christensen (Gillette): “Berkeley is a big-time addition to our butterfly events, and we love that she’s a Wyoming girl. Her coach was a standout swimmer for Wyoming, and we believe she not only adds speed to our team, but she brings a lot to our culture in terms of hard work and a cowgirl-tough attitude. She is also fast in freestyle events and the individual medleys.”
Charlie Clark (Las Vegas): “Charlie will come in as a distance ace out of Nevada who can swim the IMs and freestyle events with the best in our conference. He has the build and the drive to be an NCAA Championship athlete.”
Collin Davis (Durham, North Carolina): “Collin is capable of racing just about every event that can be raced. We are excited to see what he does in the backstroke and freestyle events.”
Ellie Fritscher (Mandeville, Louisiana): “We could not be more excited to have this Louisiana girl coming to Wyoming. Ellie has already demonstrated great leadership skills and will make an impact in IM, fly, and freestyle events. Her love for keeping the sport fun is contagious.”
Karter Friesen (Windsor, Louisiana): “Karter comes highly recommended by several of her club teammates, but her sincerity and tremendous potential drew us to her with no doubts. She will add tremendously to our team culture and make a seamless transition to the Pokes’ family.”
Sydney McKenzie (Monument, Colorado): “Sydney is a standout Colorado Springs swimmer who can swim just about anything but will make a huge impact in the breaststroke events. She has beautiful technique and is highly motivated to be the very best. We cannot wait to see all that she will accomplish as a Cowgirl.”
Mikayla Moore (San Antonio): “After meeting Mikayla and her family it was a no brainer that she belonged in Wyoming. From a military family, Mikayla demonstrates consistently what it means to be Cowgirl tough. Mikayla said she had “no doubts” about committing to be a Cowgirl and neither did we.”
Veronika Ozimek (Valparaiso, Indiana): “Veronika brings a natural sprint ability that will make her a strong contender on our relays immediately. She loves to compete, is extremely driven, and has high goals – all of which made her very attractive. She will raise the bar in our sprint events. In her words, “Wyoming stole her heart.” And she stole ours as well.”
Anna Roesler (Laramie): “Anna is adding to the Laramie tradition of having great swimmers come out of Tom Hudson’s program. She brings a lot of expertise in the freestyle events as well as butterfly. I anticipate her adding to our relays and scoring lots of points for the Cowgirls.”
Alex Stein (Fishers, Indiana): “Alex was our very first commit and could not have kicked off the recruiting class better. She embodies all that we look for in a Cowgirl including a love for all things swimming and all things Wyoming. She is a joy to be around and will bring a very bubbly attitude and strong work ethic to our sprint group.”
Everett welcomed in two new divers to the program with high hopes for both.
“I’m really excited about our incoming diving class,” Everett said. “Not only are they both talented athletes, but they are Wyoming through and through with family ties that run deep in the state. It’s so wonderful that we can get this level of talent in state or with such strong ties to the university. This class will be part of the deepest team I’ve had since I’ve been here.”
Nettie Knapton (Omaha, Nebraska): “We are super excited to have Nettie on the team. She was a junior national qualifier last summer on platform, which will add even more strength to what has traditionally been our strongest event. I also love that she has Wyoming roots, as her family are also former Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls. I expect that she will be a big contributor to the team right away.”
Natalie Six (Laramie): “Natalie is such a welcome addition to our team. Her attitude and work ethic will fit right in with our team and culture. It also doesn’t hurt that she is a junior national qualifier, as well. Natalie continues to make our team deeper and stronger. As a local athlete, I have been aware of her diving for a few years now and have seen her develop into a talented athlete. We were lucky to keep her in state. I’m really excited to see how far she can take her talents at UW.”