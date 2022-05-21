LARAMIE — The Mountain West Conference announced the all-conference selections Thursday following last weekend’s Mountain West Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Eight University of Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls were honored for their performances as top-three finishers in their respective events.
They were: Aumni Ashby (triple jump), Hunter Brown (long jump), Daniel Carrillo (shot put), Tarique George (discus), Shayla Howell (long jump), Pete Mead (high jump), Kareem Mersal (long jump) and Katelyn Mitchem (3,000-meter steeplechase).
Howell, Mead and Mersal won their events. Mead, George, Mitchem, Carrillo, Brown and Ashby recorded personal-best times with Ashby and Mitchem moving up to No. 2 all-time at UW in their events.
NCAA West preliminary round
The field for the 2022 NCAA Division I West Outdoor preliminary championships was also announced by the NCAA on Thursday with 11 UW track and field athletes — seven Cowboys and seven four Cowgirls — making the cut based on their marks from the entirety of the outdoor season.
The top 48 athletes from each region will compete next Wednesday through Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas for their respective events with the top 12 from each of the West and East heading to Eugene, Oregon, for the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships scheduled for June 8-11.
Three UW athletes will compete in the 3,000 steeplechase and three in long jump. Two will be in the discus, and one for triple jump, 10,000 and 800.
Howell and Mersal qualified in the long jump for No. 9 seeds and Brown at No. 33. Howell recently represented UW in the long jump for the NCAA indoor national championships.
Mitchem, Seth Bruxvoort and Albert Steiner will represent the Pokes in the steeplechase. Mitchem qualified at No. 20, Bruxvoort at No. 35 and Steiner at No. 42.
Nathan Reid and Tarique George qualified in the discus at No. 38 and No. 45, respectively. Ashby will be No. 45 in the triple jump, Leah Christians is No. 45 in the 10,000 and Joseph Rodgers is No. 48 in the 800.