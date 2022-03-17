Four University of Wyoming wrestlers will begin the most important tournament of their seasons today at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.
The three-day event at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit will be televised by the ESPN networks. Sessions one, three and five will be on ESPNU. Session two, semifinals and finals will be on ESPN.
The contingent of Cowboys will be led by 197-pounder Stephen Buchanan (23-2), who enters the tournament as a No. 2 seed and became the fourth Cowboy in program history to win a Big 12 title. The junior also won three other tournaments this season and will carry a 10-match winning streak into the NCAA championships.
After earning All-American honors last season, Buchanan will look to become the fourth two-time All-American in program history and eighth Cowboy to earn multiple All-American honors.
Buchanan will go against Army’s No. 31 JT Brown (13-10) in the first round.
UW redshirt senior Jacob Wright (19-6) will enter the tournament as a No. 12 seed at 157, which is the highest NCAA seed he has earned during his UW career. He is coming off of a career-best third place at the Big 12 championships when he went 4-1 with three wins over ranked opponents. Wright will look to build from when he was one win short of All-American status last season.
Wright’s first-round matchup will be Michigan State’s No. 21 Chase Saldate (26-8).
Cowboy Hayden Hastings (22-7) enters his fourth straight NCAA tournament as a No. 20 seed at 174. The redshirt senior showed resilience after dropping his first match at the Big 12 championships and then outscoring his opponents 26-2 in the next two matches for fifth place and an automatic qualification for the NCAA championships.
Hastings will begin against Duke’s No. 13 Matt Finesilver (27-7).
UW senior Tate Samuelson (19-7) is tabbed as a No. 21 seed at 184, drawing Northern Illinois’ No. 12 seed Brit Wilson (25-4) in the first round. Samuelson was seventh at the Big 12 championships.
This will also be Samuelson’s fourth trip to the NCAA championships.
Fun facts
• Wyoming has crowned 36 All-Americans at the NCAA championships since 1950, including seven finalists;
• If the Cowboys are to bring home an individual championship this weekend, it would be the program’s second, and first since Dick Ballinger in 1960;
• Under UW head coach Mark Branch, 12 Cowboys returned from the NCAA championships as All-Americans;
• Branch’s teams have recorded three top-20 finishes at the tournament, and five top-25 finishes;
• In Branch’s previous 12 seasons, UW has recorded multiple All-Americans in four years, one in five years and none in three years.