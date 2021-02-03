The Wyoming wrestling team (2-2, 1-1 Big 12) picked up its first conference win of the season Saturday against Air Force inside the Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys won seven of the 10 matches on their way to a 22-9 victory.
“I saw some good things in the additional matches, saw some guys taking some things we have been working in practice and applying them in their matches,” coach Mark Branch Said. “In the dual, I was really proud of Stephen Buchanan. He was really looking to dominate tonight and it showed. Overall it was a good dual win.”
After dropping the first two matches of the dual, No. 16 Jacob Wright would put the Cowboys on the board. Wright scored a takedown early in the second and would add on two more takedowns in the third to beat Air Force’s Parker Simington, 8-3.
At 165, No. 24 Cole Moody had a very efficient performance controlling Vincent Dolce from the top position on his way to a 4-1 win.
No. 11 Hayden Hastings shutout No. 31 Cody Suratt in the 174-pound division. Hastings picked up a reversal in the second and from there would ride out his opponent the rest of the match to win 3-0.
No. 18 Tate Samuelson made it two shutout victories in a row after beating Sam Wolf 6-0. Samuelson would earn his shutout behind an escape and takedown and would add on stalling and riding time points.
The only bonus point victory on the night would come from No. 15 Stephen Buchanan at 197 pounds. Buchanan jumped on Kayne Hutchinson early, scoring two takedowns in the first 20 seconds. From there he tacked on three more takedowns on his way to a 16-3 victory.
In the heavyweight division, No. 11 Brian Andrews and No. 26 Wyatt Hendrickson would have a very tight match. It would be all Andrews early as he picked up two quick takedowns. In the third Hendrickson would come storming back but Andrews held on and walked away with the 10-9 victory.
In the marquee and final match of the dual, No. 22 Job Greenwood squared off against No. 15 Jared Van Vleet. The two grapplers would trade takedowns and escapes and were tied at four going into the third. Greenwood secured a body lock with 10 seconds to go to complete the upset.
The Cowboys also hosted a total of 13 additional individual matches against Air Force on the day. The Cowboys would win 10 of those 13 matches, highlighted by Wright, Moody and Buchanan all going 2-0.
Up next Wyoming will stay at home and host Big 12 foe West Virginia next Saturday, Feb.6.
Blattner takes 2 events in duals against Hawaii, UNLV
Senior Katelyn Blattner earned victories in the 500 freestyle and 200 backstroke on Friday afternoon as the Wyoming men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams closed out their dual seasons.
Both the Cowboys (1-5) and Cowgirls (6-3) battled the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and Rainbow Wahine plus the UNLV Rebels at the Buchanan Natatorium in Las Vegas.
Blattner came away with the victory in the 500 freestyle for the Cowgirls with a time of 4:53.55. She also won the 200 backstroke with a season-best time of 1:58.60.
In the 100 butterfly, Hannah Mclean-Leonard had a strong showing, finishing second with a season-best 53.78.
On the boards, Melissa Mirafuentes paced the way for the Cowgirls winning the 3-meter and 1-meter.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls will be back in action on Feb. 4 at the Air Force Diving Invite.
Mirafuentes earns conference weekly honor
Mirafuentes was named the Mountain West Diver of the Week for Jan. 25- Feb. 1 and the second time this season. It’s the fifth time in her career she has been awarded the honor.
A sophomore from Guadalupe, Mexico, Mirafuentes won the 1 and 3-meter in the Cowgirls duals against Hawaii and UNLV over the weekend.
She scored 18 points for the Cowgirls in the two dual meets over the weekend. Mirafuentes recorded a season-best 313.50 over six dives in the 3-meter. She followed that up with a season-best dive total of 297.40 in the 1-meter.
She has now finished first in the 1 and 3-meter in dual meets against Air Force and CSU plus Hawaii and UNLV.
The Cowboy and Cowgirl diving squads will be back in action on Thursday, Feb. 4 at the Air Force Diving Invite.