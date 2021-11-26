LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming wrestling team will officially start its season on Saturday as the host the Cowboy Open at War Memorial Fieldhouse.
The action is set to begin at 9 a.m. featuring a field that includes multiple All-Americans and numerous nationally-ranked wrestlers.
“I am really fired up to see our team compete as a whole,” Wyoming coach Mark Branch said in a news release. “This tournament will be much different than previous years and will be much smaller but more competitive than ever. There will be several ranked matchups throughout the day that any fan will want to see. We will really be able to gauge our team and set a lineup for the following week in Vegas.”
The Cowboy Open will have a format this year featuring one 16-man bracket at every weight class moving away from the multiple bracket structure of past tournaments for the possibility to produce multiple ranked matchups.
After coming to Laramie last year for a dual meet, National Wrestling Coaches Association’s seventh-ranked Arizona State will return to the high plains for the Cowboy Open. The Sun Devils will bring a roster featuring six All-Americans and eight ranked wrestlers. Big 12 conference foes Utah Valley and Northern Colorado will also be sending athletes to compete. Rounding out the field of teams will be Chadron State, CSU-Pueblo and Western Wyoming.
The most current NWCA poll for team ranking was released on Tuesday. The Cowboys were 24th the previous week before dropping out of the top 25 with 34 points as the top team in the “also receiving votes” category.
Wyoming will have numerous grapplers competing both attached and unattached as the Cowboys starters will look to build on an impressive showing last season. All 10 returning starters will be in action on Saturday including All-American Stephen Buchanan, who is ranked seventh at 197 pounds to start the season.
UW’s Brian Andrews and Hayden Hastings are also ranked in the top 10 to start the season coming in at eighth and ninth at 285 and 174 pounds, respectively.
Tate Samuelson and Jacob Wright begin the new campaign ranked 11th at 184 and 157, respectively. Cole Moody (14th) and Chase Zollmann (24th) round out the UW grapplers that will begin the season ranked according to InterMat NCAA Division I rankings per weight class.