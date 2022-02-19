University of Wyoming senior Katelyn Blattner secured the latest championship of her prolific career on Thursday at the Mountain West Swimming and Diving Championships.
Blattner captured her third MW title in the 500-yard freestyle with a school-record time of 4 minutes, 44.74 seconds. The performance helped the Cowgirls move into fourth-place with 387 points after the second day of competition.
"KB absolutely dominated the 500 free en route to a new school record and a three-peat," UW coach Dave Denniston said in a news release. "It was a special day for swimmers and divers, and we have some great energy going into tomorrow."
Freshman Maisyn Klimczak joined Blattner on the podium, swimming a career-best of 4:51.02 to finish in fourth. Junior Melissa Mirafuentes placed runner-up in the 3-meter diving competition, compiling a final tally of 373.20 points.
"After a disappointing 1-meter event for Melissa, she came back with vengeance," Wyoming diving head coach Tedd Everett said. "She dove beautifully, and what's most impressive is that this was the first time she had done her dives in 10 days after hurting her back."
Freshman Gabriella Hagler advanced to the 3-meter final, as well. She took eighth with a final score of 307.05.
"Our highlight of the day was diving," Denniston said. "Melissa earned second and Gabriella made the top eight in a conference that produced Olympians last summer."
A number of Cowgirls competed in B and C final races. Senior Kira Crane finished seventh in the B final of the 50 freestyle in 23.37, while freshman Rachel Horne and sophomore Kali Franckowiak took fifth and eighth, respectively. Horne posted a 23.62, while Franckowiak was clocked in at 23.88.
Junior Emily Giles placed fifth in the B final in the 200 individual medley at 2:04.10, with sophomore Carly Palmer not far behind in sixth at 2:04.17.
Freshman Sage Morton took runner-up in the C final of the 500 freestyle, logging a 4:55.31. Sophomore Britt Nichols also placed runner-up in the B final with a 4:53.87.
"(The 500) was a really special swim," Denniston said. "It's a swim that saw four Cowgirls go best times and race well."
Wyoming's 400 medley relay capped the night with a fourth-place finish. The collection of Giles, Horne, Palmer and senior Lainee Jones registered a 3:42.75.
The Mountain West Swimming and Diving Championships will conclude today at Texas A&M’s Paup Pavilion.
Cowboys down West Virginia in regular-season finale
The Wyoming wrestling squad will enter the postseason with positive momentum after beating West Virginia Friday night for its fourth straight dual victory.
UW won seven matches on the night, powering past the Mountaineers 25-11 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Job Greenwood started out strong for Wyoming against Garrett Lautzenheiser at 133 pounds, breaking open a 2-2 tie in the third period with an escape to win 4-2. Darren Green had another close match at 141 pounds against Caleb Rea, holding on for a 3-2 win after a second-period escape.
Jaron Jensen kept the trend of close matches going at 149 against Jeff Boyd. For the third match in a row, the lone takedown came from a Cowboy, as Jensen picked up a first period takedown on his way to a 3-1 victory.
No. 15-ranked Jacob Wright was able to open things a little more at 157 against Alex Hornfeck. Leading 2-0 to start the third period, Wright scored two takedowns and rolled to a 7-2 win. At 174, No. 12 ranked Hayden Hastings added a 3-0 shutout against Dennis Robin.
The first bonus-point win of the evening came from No. 15 ranked Tate Samuelson at 184. Samuelson put on a dominant display against Anthony Carman, opening the match with a reversal and controlling Carman on top. Samuelson added a couple of late takedowns in a 9-1 major decision victory.
No. 2 ranked Stephen Buchanan also excelled at 197 against Jackson Moomau, recording two quick takedowns before pinning his opponent for his sixth straight win.
“It was a good night, we haven’t won seven matches in a dual all year so that was encouraging to see,” Wyoming coach Mark Branch said. “We don’t like to be in those close matches but our guys stepped up and did a good job of closing those matches out. Stephen looked great tonight, he trains and competes with ferocity and right now the sky is the limit for him.”
The Cowboys will return to action March 5-6 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the Big 12 Championships.