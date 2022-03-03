University of Wyoming junior Shayla Howell qualified to compete in the long jump at the 2022 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships following her first-place finish last weekend.
Howell will be the first Wyoming student-athlete to compete at the event March 11-12 in Birmingham, Alabama, since Ja’la Henderson took part in the triple jump in 2019.
Howell qualified in 10th out of 16 competitors in the long jump with her mark of 6.52 meters. The top spot on the qualifying list belongs to Jasmine Moore from the University of Florida, who has a top mark of 6.75.
The Colony product is the lone Mountain West competitor in the long jump field.
Pre-seeds announced for Big 12 championships
Pre-seeds for this weekend's Big 12 Wrestling Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma were announced by the conference Monday, with seven Cowboys earning top-eight pre-seeds.
Stephen Buchanan highlights the group as the only Cowboy to earn a No. 1 pre-seed. Buchanan, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the nation at 197 pounds, earns the No. 1 pre-seed for the first time in his career after being seeded second last year. Buchanan is currently 19-2 on the season and on a six-match winning streak, with three wins over ranked opponents and five bonus point wins during this stretch.
The second-highest seeded Cowboy is Tate Samuelson, who draws the No. 3 pre-seed at 184. Samuelson finished as Big 12 runner-up a season ago, and will look to make another charge at a Big 12 title this year. He is currently sporting a record of 16-5 with wins in his last three matches.
The duo of Jacob Wright and Hayden Hastings are tabbed as the No. 5 seed at 157 and 174, respectively. Both grapplers have at least 15 wins, as well as multiple wins over ranked opponents. Hastings finished third at the conference tournament last season and Wright was fifth.
After being unseeded last year, Jaron Jensen will enter this year’s Big 12 tournament as the No. 6 seed at 149. In his final year with the Pokes, Jensen has put together one of the best seasons of his career, posting a career-best 19 wins to go along with a first-place finish at the Reno Tournament of Champions. Jensen finished sixth last year.
At 141, Darren Green is set to enter his first Big 12 tournament as the No. 7 seed. Green put together a solid season, entering the starting lineup midway through the year and making the most of the opportunity. He is 16-6, with wins in his last three matches.
The final Cowboy to earn a pre-seed is Job Greenwood, who is No. 8 at 133. Greenwood is currently 15-10, with his biggest win coming against returning All-American and No. 8 ranked Michael McGee of Arizona State.
Cowgirls conclude play at The Gold Rush
The Wyoming women's golf squad completed competition at The Gold Rush on Tuesday, finishing 11th out of 12 teams.
No. 14 USC won the event, which was hosted by Long Beach State and played at Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach, California. The Cowgirls shot a 99-over-par 963 to finish 15 strokes ahead of last-place Cal State Northridge.
Meghan Vogt was UW's top performer, shooting a three-round score of 234 (18 over par) to finish tied for 35th. Her final round was her best of the tournament, shooting a 76 (4 over).
Jessica Zapf posted a third-round 82 (10 over) to finish at 239 (23 over) and tie for 45th. Samantha Hui also had her best round on the final day, shooting 77 (5 over) to climb into a tie for 55th with a total 245 (29 over). Rounding out the Cowgirls lineup was Cristina Ciasca in 62nd and Morgan Ryan in 66th.
Playing as an individual, Kyla Wilde shot a 74 (2 over) in the final round to finish tied for 30th with a score of 233 (17 over). Michelle Nguyen and Rachel Stoinski also competed as individuals, finishing 68th and 70th, respectively.
The Cowgirls will next take a trip to Ewa Beach, Hawaii to compete March 7-8 at the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational.
Everett named WAC diving coach of the year
The Western Athletic Conference announced its postseason honors Wednesday, with Wyoming’s Ted Everett being tabbed as the WAC diving coach of the year.
Everett and his divers helped the Cowboys finish third at the conference championship in Houston after being picked to finish fifth in the pre-championship poll.
All three of UW’s divers — Juan Gonzalez, Brendan Byrnes and Payton Lee — advanced to finals in the 1-meter and platform competitions at the WAC championships. The 3-meter event saw Gonzalez and Byrnes advance to finals, while Lee won the consolation final.
As a whole, the three divers combined to score 131 points. Gonzalez led the way with three second-place finishes, accumulating 51 points.
“It was outstanding,” Everett said. “It really felt like everything came together at the right moment. Everybody got a personal best — Juan and Payton on every event. Just to have them step up and perform like that was just amazing. It was a gratifying experience to be there.”
It’s the second consecutive year Everett won a coach of the year award. He was named the Mountain West conference diving coach of the year for the women last season.
The UW divers continue their season at the Zone E Diving Championships March 9-14 in Flagstaff, Arizona.