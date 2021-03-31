University of Wyoming Track & Field Athlete Colton Paller has been named the Mountain West Field Athlete of the Week, announced by the league office on Tuesday, March 30th.
This is the first Mountain West weekly honor of his career.
Paller, a senior from Shelton, Washington, took his second first-place finish in as many weeks in the Discus at the Spank Blasing Invite, hosted by CSU-Pueblo, with a final combined distance of 184-08. Paller moved into the No. 8 spot of the University of Wyoming All-Time Event Top-10 List, and currently ranks No. 14 in the country in the event.
His mark is also the best in the Mountain West this season. Paller was the highest-placing Cowboy in the shot put at the Spank Blasing, finishing in 5th with a mark of 53-8.5.