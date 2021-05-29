University of Wyoming thrower Colton Paller secured a spot in the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships after hitting a mark of 185-10 in discus to finish day three of the NCAA West preliminaries Friday in College Station, Texas. The distance gave him a 10th place finish out of 48 competitors.
The senior took first in the Mountain West Championships two weeks ago after recording a personal record of 189-0 and landing at No. 6 on UW’s all-time list.
The NCAA Championships will be held June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.