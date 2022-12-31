LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming wrestling team competed two days of competition on Friday at the Soldier Salute Tournament in Coralville, Iowa.
The Cowboys were led by Jacob Wright, who captured the 157-pound title. UW closed out the day with nine grapplers finishing in the top eight in Xtream Arena.
Wright, who is currently ranked 11th in the nation at 157, worked his way on Thursday for a semifinal matchup against Army’s No. 30 Nathan Lukez. In his first ranked matchup of the season, Wright pulled away late in the match for an 8-3 win to advance to the final.
In the championship match Wright went up against South Dakota State’s No. 21 Cael Swensen. Wright jumped out to a 4-1 lead holding off a late surge from Swenson for the 4-3 victory and the Soldier Salute title. Wright improved to 10-0 on the season and bumped his career win total to 94. With the win, Wright has opens his season with back-to-back tournament wins after capturing the Reno Tournament of Champions title in his season debut.
The trio of Jore Volk (125), Cole Moody (165) and Hayden Hastings (174) earned third place to finish on the podium finish. Bryce Dauphin (157) rattled off four straight wins to make the consolation final to finish in fourth.
At 184, it would be a battle of teammates in the fifth-place match when Quayin Short went up against Guillermo Escobedo. In a tightly-contested battle, Short shut down Escobedo for a 2-0 win.
Darren Green finished with a pin to finish seventh at 141; and competing unattached at 157, Cooper Voorhees also finished seventh. Chase Zollmann rounded the Cowboys’ place winners with eighth place at 149.
As a team, the Cowboys finished third with 99.5 points. Iowa won the team title with 228 and Army finished runner-up with 106. Columbia and South Dakota State were fourth and fifth, respectively.
The Cowboys will ring in the New Year with another road trip to Iowa taking on Northern Iowa on Jan. 5 and follow that with a dual against Iowa State on Jan. 7.