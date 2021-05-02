LARAMIE — University of Wyoming junior Bryce Waters fired a final round of 67 (5 under par) on Saturday at the Mountain West Championship in Tucson, Arizona, to tie for 19th place.
Sophomore Kirby Coe-Kirkham shot an even-par round of 72 to tie for 23rd, and the Cowboys finished ninth in the 11-team field.
Waters began the final round in 31st place, but his 5-under par round of 67 moved him up 12 spots in the standings on Saturday to tie for 19th at 215 (1 under). Coe-Kirkham's even-par round of 72 gave him a 54-hole total of 217 (1 over).
It was Waters' and Coe-Kirkham's second top-25 tournament finish of the season and the second consecutive week they finished in the top-25 of a tourney. It was Coe-Kirkham's 11th top-25 finish of his career and Waters' third. Waters' 67 was the lowest round he shot all season and tied Coe-Kirkham and sophomore Tyler Severin for the low round by a Cowboy in the 2021 season.
Senior Dan Starzinski, playing in his final collegiate tournament for the Cowboys, shot a 74 in the final round to finish in 31st at 220 (4 over). Sophomore Jared Edeen shot his low round of the week, posting a 73 to tie for 40th at 224 (8 over). Sophomore Severin concluded with a 76 on Saturday for a three-round total of 227 (11 over) and tied for 44th.
UW entered the final round grouped with three other MW schools within seven strokes of each other. The Cowboys began the final round in ninth place, with Fresno State one stroke ahead of them in eighth, San Jose State was in seventh one stroke ahead of Fresno State and Colorado State was in sixth five strokes ahead of San Jose. At the end of Saturday's final round, all four teams remained in their same positions, with the Pokes finishing one stroke behind FSU, FSU finishing one stroke behind SJSU and SJSU finishing nine strokes back of CSU. Utah State finished 10th, and Air Force placed 11th.
The teams at the top of the standings, however, did move dramatically on the final day. Boise State held a one-stroke lead over San Diego State heading into the final round, with UNLV in third, Nevada in fourth and New Mexico in fifth. At the end of the day, New Mexico and Nevada jumped all the way to a tie for first at 845 (19 under). On the first playoff hole between the Lobos and Wolf Pack, New Mexico won the playoff and secured the team championship.
Four individuals were tied at the end of the 54 holes for the MW individual crown. New Mexico’s Sam Choi, San Diego State’s Puwit Anupansuebsai, Boise State’s Hugo Townsend and UNLV’s Jack Trent all ended regulation tied at 209 (7 under).
UW tennis trio on All-Mountain West team
Three UW tennis student-athletes were honored Friday with All-Mountain West tennis honors, as voted on by the league’s coaches.
Maria Oreshkina and Sophie Zehender were named to the All-MW singles team, and Zehender joined doubles partner Ana Fernandez on the All-MW doubles squad.
It was the second consecutive conference honor for Oreshkina, who landed on both the singles and doubles teams last season. This season, Oreshkina went 4-4 during league play, playing almost exclusively at the No. 1 singles spot and had three victories this season over fellow all-conference honorees.
Zehender was second on the Cowgirls this season with an 11-6 record overall in singles play, including an 8-3 mark at the No. 2 position. Zehender went 4-3 in conference play, with five matches coming against other all-league honorees. Zehender was a two-time MW Female Tennis Athlete of the Week this season, earning the honor Feb. 24 and March 10.
The duo of Fernandez and Zehender compiled a team-best 13-4 mark and won eight of their last 10 matches together. In MW play, the tandem went 5-3.
The honors mark the 16th and 17th singles selections for UW under coach Dean Clower. It also marks the 10th-consecutive season that a doubles team was honored under Clower’s tutelage. Wyoming finished the season winning seven-consecutive matches to end the season, the third-longest winning streak in program history. The Cowgirls went 13-6 overall and 7-2 in conference play.
UW track and field competes at West Coast Relays
The UW track and field teams took to the track at Fresno State’s Veterans Memorial Stadium to compete at the West Coast Relays on Thursday and Friday in the final tune up before the 2021 Mountain West Outdoor Championships.
The meet started with the Cowboys and Cowgirls competing in the hammer throw.
UW’s Kirk Unland and Hap Frketich had their best performances of the year. Unland had a mark of 214 feet, 2 inches, which was good for sixth all-time at Wyoming and second place at the meet. Frketich joined threw a personal best, going 199-7 for fourth place.
Addison Henry went 46-9 in the shot put on the women’s side of the event for third place. On the men’s side, Mikey DeRock and Colton Paller went fourth and fifth for the Cowboys. DeRock set a personal best with a throw of 54-2 with Paller right behind him at 54-½.
Paller concluded the West Coast Relays with a mark of 183-3 in the discus for fourth place.
Three Cowgirls also set personal bests in the hammer. Mary Carbee maintained her No. 7 spot all-time at UW with her throw of 193-2 for fifth-place. Anna Gillis was sixth and moved up the all-time list with her throw of 191-1.
Kareem Mersal and the Cowboy long jumpers finished in first, third, and fourth. Mersal took first at 24-9, followed by Hunter Brown in third at 23-6 and William Nolan in fourth at 23-3¼. On the women’s side, Shayla Howell had one of her best outdoor meets of the season, taking third place with a jump of 19-10¼.
Nolan was also second in the triple jump with a personal best 50-4¾. For the Cowgirls, Aumni Ashby was fifth in the event at 39-6.
Caige McComb captured the highest place finish for a Cowboy sprinter with his seventh-place effort in the 110 hurdles in 14.95. He was also eighth in the 400 hurdles at 54.45.
Howell went 12.16 in her first appearance in the 100 this outdoor season for an 11th place. In addition to her third-place finish in the long jump, Howell participated in the Cowgirls 4x100 relay team that finished third in 47.65.
In the second-to-last event of the relays, Albert Steiner ran a 8:54.41 in the 3,000 steeplechase to earn the No. 9 spot in UW history. Steiner was eighth in the event, second among MW participants.
MW eliminates intraconference transfer rule
The Mountain West conference announced Friday the elimination of the league’s intraconference transfer rule effective immediately. MW student-athletes now will be governed solely by NCAA transfer policies in all sports.
The decision was made by the league’s board of directors following recommendations from the MW joint council (comprised of the directors of athletics, senior woman administrators and faculty athletics representatives), legislative working group and student-athlete advisory committee.