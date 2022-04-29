LARAMIE — University of Wyoming women’s basketball head coach Heather Ezell announced Thursday the addition of a second transfer signing this spring.
Bailey Wilborn, a 5-foot-8 guard from Wichita, Kansas, will be joining the Cowgirls next season.
Wilborn spent last season as a freshman at the University of Maine. In 2021-22 with the Black Bears, she appeared in 25 games and had three starts, averaging 2.8 points in nearly 13 minutes of action per game. She also had three double-digit scoring games, including a season-high 14 in UM’s game at Army.
Before arriving at Maine, Wilborn was a two-time All-State Class 5A selection in Kansas and was voted her league’s MVP following her senior season. She was also a multiple-time All-County and All-League honoree at Andover Central High and finished her prep career with more than 1,200 points and 267 made 3-pointers.
During her senior season, Wilborn helped guide Andover to a Newton Invitational Championship, a runner-up finish in the Class 5A State Championship and an AVCTL league title. She shot 54% overall from the floor and hit 43% of her shots from 3-point range.
Wilborn joins fellow transfer Malene Pedersen, who signed earlier in April.
Cowgirls tennis season comes to close
The Wyoming tennis season ended Thursday afternoon as the sixth-seeded Cowgirls lost 4-0 to third-seeded No. 3 seed San Diego State in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Women’s Tennis Championship.
The Cowgirls finished with a 12-13 mark overall.
UW lost the doubles team point in heartbreaking fashion via tiebreak at the No. 2 position when Ana Fernandez and Sophie Zehender lost 7-6 (7-3). UW got a 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles from Ida Krause and Maria Oreshkina.
In singles action, Sophie Zehender was tied 3-3 in the second set after she won the first set 6-2 at the No. 2 spot. Krause was also tied 3-3 in the second set at No. 4 after losing the first set 6-3 when the Aztecs clinched the match.
Oreshkina lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Fernandez lost 6-2, 6-2 at No. 5 and Mihaela Kaftanova lost 6-0, 6-3 at No. 6.