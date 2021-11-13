The University of Wyoming cross-country teams were in action Friday morning at the NCAA Mountain Regional hosted by BYU.
The Cowgirls finished 12th among a very competitive field and the Cowboys finished 11th in an equally tough field. The women ran 6K and the men a 10K at Timpanogos Golf Club in Provo, Utah.
“We were proud of how the teams fought (Friday),” UW cross-country coach Scott Dahlberg said in a news release. “There were a few things we wanted to focus on and they executed and competed well. It’s hard to compare places to previous years because of how deep the region is on both sides, but we were happy with how we closed the season.”
Katelyn Mitchem led the Cowgirls when she was able to finish inside the top 50 coming in at 49th with a time of 21 minutes, 26.2 seconds.
Kylie Simshauser was the second Cowgirl to cross the line as she finished 58th in 21:51.0. The third Cowgirl to come across the finish was Leah Christians, who finished in 74th in 22:20.3. Rounding out the top five for the UW women were Addi Iken (22:31.6) and Kaylee Kearse (22:53.5), who finished 81st and 94th, respectively.
Also competing for the Cowgirls were Abigail Whitman (95th, 22:54.6) and Libby McGrath (96th, 22:55.2).
There was a 19-team field in the women’s race with the Cowgirls scoring 356 points, which was seven points ahead of 13th place Nevada. Nationally top-ranked New Mexico won with 62, followed by Colorado at 83 for runner-up and BYU at 107 for third.
Oisin O’Gailin would again be the top finisher for the Cowboys as he raced to a 46th-place finish in 31:19.0. Albert Steiner crossed the line at 31:39.8 to finish in 57th place and Seth Bruxvoort finished 61st in 31:47.6. The top five for the Pokes was rounded out by Mason Norman (31:55.1) and Gus McIntyre (32:19.9), who finished 65th and 80th, respectively.
Also running for the Cowboys were Jerald Taylor (87th, 32:40.2) and Trevor Stephen (99th, 33:19.8).
In the team standings, the Cowboys tallied 308 points finishing seven points behind 10th place Utah Valley. Eighth-ranked BYU won with a low of 42 points, followed by Northern Arizona at 57 for second place and Colorado with 83 for third.
VOLLEYBALL
The UW volleyball team sent its seniors out in style Thursday night inside the UniWyo Sports Complex, as the Cowgirls rallied for a four-set victory over Fresno State on Senior Night.
After dropping the first set 25-18, UW came back to win the next three to take the match and avenge a loss earlier this season to the Bulldogs.
The teams split the first two sets, with Fresno State (11-12 overall, 7-8 Mountain West) controlling most of the opening set and the Cowgirls (16-12, 8-8) leading much of the second. But Fresno State jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the third set before the Cowgirls rallied.
UW whittled the lead slowly and eventually surpassed the Bulldogs after a 7-1 run turned a 19-16 deficit into a 23-20 Cowgirls advantage.
The fourth set was back-and-forth as Fresno State tied Wyoming five different times, including the last at 24-24 and 25-25. But back-to-back kills from KC McMahon and Hailey Zuroske clinched the set and the match for Cowgirls.
McMahon led all players with 12 kills and Faith Waitsman added 11. Naya Shimé added to the balanced UW attack with nine kills. Lydeke King and Jackie McBride chipped in with six kills each and also led the team with four total each blocks.
Fresno out-blocked the Cowgirls 14-10 and both teams collected eight service aces. Payton Chamberlain and Zuroske led UW with two aces each. The Cowgirls hit .179 and helding the Bulldogs to just a .144 clip.
Erika Jones had a match-high 15 digs for her 13th consecutive match with at least 10 digs. Chamberlain, Abby Olsen and Zuroske added eight digs. Olsen tallied 18 assists while Chamberlain led the Cowgirls with 23 helpers.
Wyoming also honored five seniors as Kaitlyn Gehler, McBride, Olsen, Kya Slavik and Waitsman were recognized before the match.
The Cowgirls will close out the season on the road next week at Boise State on Thursday and Utah State on Nov. 20. UW still has a chance to qualify for the Mountain West tournament in two weeks as the top six in the standings qualify. UW is currently a half-match behind New Mexico for the No. 6 seed.