The University of Wyoming wrestling team stretched its winning streak to three Friday night with a 21-17 victory at Air Force.
UW won six matches on the night to seal the win.
Darren Green picked up the first victory of the night for the Cowboys, defeating Cody Phippen at 141 pounds. The pair exchanged takedowns early on and Phippen took a lead into the third period, but Green rallied to win 7-5.
Jaron Jensen, ranked No. 33 at 149, made it two in a row with a gritty win over Dylan Martinez. With the match tied 4-4 in third period, Jensen made the decisive move, scoring a quick takedown. Martinez made it back to his feet, but Jensen put the clamps on to secure the 6-5 win.
No. 15 Jacob Wright kept the streak going at 157 with a controlling win over Giano Petrucelli. Wright only notched one takedown, but he dominated Petrucelli from the top position, racking up over two minutes of riding time to secure a 4-1 decision victory.
At 174, No. 15 Hayden Hastings produced the first bonus-point win of the dual against No. 30 Sam Wolf. Hastings controlled Wolf in the top position and scored four-point near falls twice on his way to a 10-0 shutout.
No. 14 Tate Samuelson found himself in a tight battle with Jake Thompson at 184, trailing 3-2 late in the match. Samuelson scored a takedown with the clock running out, however, to earn a nail-biter victory.
Following two straight wins, No. 4 Stephen Buchanan took the mat against Cal Sund at 197 with a chance to seal the victory for Wyoming. Buchanan recorded a string of takedowns and cruised to a 21-5 win.
“Darren and Jaron both came from behind and picked up good wins, and that’s tough to do,” Wyoming wrestling coach Mark Branch said. “Those kinds of victories are fulfilling, and they lift the team up. Stephen came out and set the bar, and when you break your opponent like that, that’s a powerful feeling.”
Up next for the Cowboys is a trip to Morgantown, West Virginia for their final dual of the season. UW will square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers at 6 p.m. Friday.