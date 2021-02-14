The University of Wyoming volleyball team improved its overall and Mountain West record to 4-0 with a three-set sweep of the New Mexico Lobos Saturday morning 25-14, 25-18, 26-24.
Wyoming’s attack was led by senior Jackie McBride, who had eight kills and five blocks. Junior KC McMahon had a team high nine kills and added two blocks, and senior Faith Waitsman recorded eight kills and two blocks.
The victory marked the third straight three-set sweep for the Cowgirls with the two previous being against the Lobos on Friday night and Utah State last Feb. 6.
UW’s 4-0 start in MW play is the best conference start in the eight seasons Chad Callihan has served as UW’s coach. The last time the Cowgirls began conference play 4-0 was in 1998 as a member of the Western Athletic Conference Mountain Division.
McBride entered this weekend’s matches with 417 career blocks. She added 10 against the Lobos to improve her career total to 427, moving into the No. 7 spot in UW history. She passed Katie Donahue, who had 419 career blocks from 1984-88.
“It is nice for everyone to carve out a role for themselves and it is nice to spell some kids,” Callihan said. “Injuries forced us to play a few kids that we hadn’t necessarily planned to play as much. All of a sudden there were a lot of moving pieces for a while, and I don’t think we were quite as crisp because of that. But it was nice to see those kids get some time and see some of them play pretty well. It gives us something to build on as we move forward.”
As a team, the Cowgirls had a much more effective offensive attack than the Lobos, recording a .215 hitting percentage with 37 kills and only 14 attack errors. New Mexico had a hitting percentage of just 0.62 with 31 kills and 24 errors. UW also held the advantage in blocks 11-7.
“It’s been over a calendar year since we’ve had a match here at home,” Callihan said. “Even though we’re in a situation with reduced fan capacity, it’s still nice to see our team get out here and compete.”
The Cowgirls return to the court next weekend when they travel to Boise State for matches on Feb. 19-20. The next home matches for UW is Feb. 26-27 in the Border War against Colorado State.