LARAMIE – While the University of Wyoming does not plan to release a depth chart this spring, one quarterback in particular has been a continued source of praise from coach Craig Bohl recently.
On multiple occasions in the past couple weeks, Bohl has expressed pleasure with Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley’s ability to grasp the offense. He did once again following Thursday’s practice, which included third-down situations and increased pressure on the quarterbacks.
“Andrew Peasley is really beginning to execute our offense better,” Bohl said. “Even though Andrew is an older player, I would say it’s kind of like learning a new language. Just the terminology and some of the ideas with what we do in pro-style offense is really quite different than what Utah State did.
“There’s a curve there, and he’s really embraced it. I thought he had probably his best day, as far as his decisions on where the ball was going.”
Bohl was also optimistic about the performance of the offensive line on Thursday, with redshirt freshman Jack Walsh emerging as a potential contributor as of late. He says the Cowboys have seven players they expect to see playing time at the position next year, but would prefer to have an eight-man rotation up front.
It’s worth noting that Deshawn Woods, the highest-rated commit in program history, is set to join the offensive line this summer.
“Typically at that position, there are some injuries that occur during the course of the year, so we feel pretty good about seven,” Bohl said. “We’d like to be able to realistically come up with eight. The eighth guy right now is somewhere out there in the abyss. He’s out there, I just don’t know where he is. I hope he comes pretty soon, but right now, he isn’t there yet.”
With turnover at every other position on the offense, UW coaches have hinted throughout the spring that the tight ends will be called upon to play a larger role next season. Junior Treyton Welch and sophomore Parker Christensen are two of three returners that surpassed 100 yards receiving last season, and along with the other tight ends, have placed an emphasis on becoming greater threats in the passing game.
“We’ve all been here for one, two, three, four years now, so it’s exciting to be able to take that leadership role of being a position group that’s more experienced and more ready to take us to the next level next year,” Welch said. “We’ve really been stressing during spring ball as a group to make those contested plays. A lot of people are 50-50 on them, and we want to be like 80-20 with those.”
Added Christensen: “Just route running and stuff, coach (Shannon) Moore has done a really good job on integrating that more into our practice. We’ve made that a bigger focus, and I think our team has made that a bigger focus, too – just the pass game and everything.”
On the injury front, Bohl revealed Thursday that sophomore running back Jeremy Hollingsworth has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Hollingsworth had enjoyed a productive spring up until his injury, and was competing for playing time behind starting running back Titus Swen.
Despite the loss, Bohl was positive when speaking about the UW backfield. Dawaiian McNeely recently returned after missing the start of the spring with a hip injury, while D.Q. James, Jordon Vaughn and Joseph Braasch are also in the mix at the position.
“I think we have a really good stable of running backs,” Bohl said. “The guys that are into analytics, if you look up and study FBS football last year, the team that rushed for one more yard won the game 74% of the time. So there’s still some merit to that, and we’re excited about the group that we have.”