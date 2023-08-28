It isn’t often a position group has its top three players return in college football, but that’s the case for the University of Wyoming at quarterback this fall.

Andrew Peasley returns as the Cowboys’ starter under center, with backups Evan Svoboda and Jayden Clemons returning behind him. Svoboda went into fall camp as the primary backup, surpassing Clemons on the depth chart after serving in the No. 3 role a year ago.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus