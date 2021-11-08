Residents of the Cowboy State have an undying passion for the University of Wyoming – and in particular, its homegrown student-athletes.
Pine Bluffs product and UW senior forward Hunter Thompson knows this as well as anyone.
As the only Wyoming native on the Cowboys’ roster, Thompson admits the spotlight has taken some getting used to. At the end of the day, though, he wouldn’t trade his experience for anything.
“It's definitely something I dreamed about as a kid, and something I take a lot of pride in,” the 6-foot-10 Thompson said. “It's a blessing, but there are a lot of eyes on you at all times. Not in a bad way, but Wyoming people have a lot of Wyoming pride for Wyoming born and raised kids that get to play here.
“You can see that through (former Cowboys basketball standout) Jason McManamen and (Cincinnati Bengals linebacker) Logan Wilson. They just have a lot of pride. It's a lot of eyes, but it's been fun and a great experience so far.”
As a three-star prospect out of Pine Bluffs High, Thompson initially committed to Creighton.
The Bluejays were an appealing option, having recently made three consecutive Sweet 16 appearances. Upon further evaluation, however, he realized Wyoming was the right fit for him.
“I always remember thinking how cool it would be to just play Division I basketball, let alone at the University of Wyoming,” Thompson said. “As I got older and started getting recruited from different schools, it was a fun ride. But I think in the back of my mind, I always knew Wyoming was for me.”
Pine Bluffs athletics director Will Gray – who was Thompson's high school coach – says it’s been a blessing for the community to be able to follow the former Hornet's college career so closely.
“There's times when we're rescheduling junior high games or whatever when Hunter is playing at home, because a lot of people want to go to Laramie and watch him play,” Gray said.
Gray and Thompson have stayed in touch over the past few years, although their conversations often center more around life and school than basketball. Gray points to Thompson’s sincerity as what he appreciates most about their friendship.
“There's not one fake bone in his body,” Gray said. “He's sincere, and you know when he appreciates you. He's not going to turn around and talk junk about you when you leave. He's just a sincere, good person.”
Thompson has grown in various ways since arriving in Laramie.
His former coach points to his maturity, while Thompson notes that he’s evolved both physically and mentally over the past four years.
“I had a good feel for basketball in high school, but I would run laps around my high school self with what I know now,” Thompson said.
The sharp-shooting big man has roomed with fellow senior Hunter Maldonado throughout his time at UW.
Their hobbies may differ – Maldonado is a video game enthusiast, while Thompson, as Maldonado puts it, “is a typical country boy that loves to hunt and fish.” Despite their differences, though, the two have created a special bond.
“Me and him are really close,” Maldonado said. “He's my brother for life.”
Thompson has one more season of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but isn’t sure what awaits him after he graduates later this year.
Regardless of what’s next, however, Thompson wants to give the UW fans a Mountain West title hunt and potential NCAA Tournament berth to cheer about before he leaves campus.
“I think we owe it to our fans,” he said. “There is such a deep winning history here at Wyoming. Personally to me, it would be very satisfying. You go through those dog years where it's really tough to win games, and your fans are not happy with you, and you aren't happy with your performance.
“To weather the storm would mean a lot to me, and I know it would mean a lot to Maldo for us to have a really good season and give Wyoming something to come to Laramie and cheer about. It would mean the world to be able to do that – not only for myself, but for the team and the fans.”