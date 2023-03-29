LARAMIE — Kobe Newton knew what he was up against in the recruiting world after his sophomore season came to an end at Fullerton College.
More than 1,000 names have been entered into the NCAA transfer portal, with plenty more still to come as the postseason wraps up. Newton was competing with hundreds of other players for a Division I roster spot, and he knew the odds were against him as a player coming from the junior college level.
But Newton’s play over the past two seasons was enough to pique the interest of University of Wyoming men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder. Linder, who just wrapped up his third season in Laramie, reached out to Newton shortly after the sophomore helped lead Fullerton to a state title in the California Community College Athletic Association earlier this month.
“He told me he liked my game and he watched my film a lot and he wanted to get me on a visit as soon as possible,” Newton told WyoSports on Monday night. “When I went on my visit, that was kind of the last thing I needed. Everything else felt right.”
Newton visited Laramie was this past weekend. After talking to returning players Brendan Wenzel, Kenny Foster and Caden Powell, Newton committed to play for UW on Monday, just hours after returning home from Wyoming.
“I’m extremely thankful,” Newton said. “Especially with the portal and everything else going on right now, it’s very rare. The JUCO guys are getting it a lot harder and it’s a lot harder to get to the Division I level now because so many coaches are just going to the portal to find their guys.
“I’m extremely thankful to be in the position I am to accept a DI scholarship. Coming from JUCO, obviously, it was a long path and a hard one, but everybody’s path is different. Not everybody gets there at the same time.”
Newton graduated from Westview High in Portland, Oregon, in 2019. He went on to play at Dodge City Community College in Kansas, but his freshman season was cut short after he broke his wrist in the second game of the season.
After being granted a medical redshirt, Newton was forced to find a new team to play for after the COVID-19 pandemic and a coaching change at Dodge City. He found a home at Fullerton, where he played the past two seasons in California.
As a freshman, Newton averaged 13.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 26 games. Fullerton’s season ended in the Sweet 16 of the CCCAA tournament, but the sharpshooting guard returned even stronger this winter.
Newton averaged 13.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 33 games this year. He shot 90-of-233 (38.6%) from 3-point range and had a season-high 25 points twice this season, the latest being in an 83-73 win over San Francisco in the state championship game.
Newton will transfer to UW as a junior with two years of eligibility remaining. He is the first commitment for the Cowboys in this year’s recruiting class after Makaih Williams out of Southern California Academy decommitted last month.
Playing at the Division I level was always a goal for Newton, but the opportunity to play for a coach like Linder was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.
“My No. 1 reason, to be completely honest, was coach Linder,” Newton said. “... He’s one of the best basketball minds in America. For me wanting to be a coach in the future, that’s something that kind of goes hand-in-hand. It was a no-brainer for me.”
Newton has heard all the noise surrounding the Cowboys since the team’s season ended earlier this month. UW has had nine players enter the transfer portal this offseason, including Mountain West preseason player of the year Graham Ike.
Along with Ike, the Cowboys also lost Xavier DuSell, Jeremiah Oden, Nate Barnhart, Noah Reynolds, Max Agbonkpolo, Ethan Anderson and Jake Kyman to the transfer portal.
Newton looks at the outgoing transfers not only as a new wave of normal in the landscape of college basketball, but also as an opportunity for players like himself to go out and earn one of the newly opened roster spots.
“I just understand that things happen,” Newton said. “Sometimes, injuries happen and maybe the culture gets messed up and you have a down year, but the proof is in (Linder’s) numbers. Being on my visit and talking to the players that are coming back like Brendan Wenzel, Kenny Foster and Caden Powell, they really just had admiration for him.
“Yeah, he’s going to be hard on you, but he’s a great coach. If you just work hard, he’ll probably be one of the best coaches you’ll ever play for. I understand that and I understand that he’s working to move things in the right direction.”
Newton has heard plenty about Linder through his extended time playing college basketball. Linder’s reputation, as well as his winning track record, played a big part in Newton committing to play for him in the Arena-Auditorium next season.
“The biggest thing was the way other coaches talked about him,” Newton said. “Even when I would talk to some of the other coaches that were recruiting me and I would bring up his name, they would go, ‘Woah.’
“The respect and admiration that other coaches have for him and his returning players have for him even after a down year, that was very eye-opening. It was like, ‘OK, even though they had a down year, if you really look at his track record, he knows how to win.’ If you look at his time at Northern Colorado and Boise State before that as an associate head coach, all of those seasons are almost 20-win seasons.”
The Cowboys were picked second in the MW preseason polls but stumbled out to a last-place finish with a 9-22 record. Ike never played a game for the Cowboys after suffering a right foot injury before the start of the season, setting the tone for a season full of injuries and adversity that ended with a first-round exit in the MW tournament in Las Vegas.
Despite the disappointment that was this season, Newton remembers the same program playing in the NCAA Tournament just over a year ago. For him, the opportunity to help bring the Cowboys back to the Big Dance is something he’s dreamed about for as long as he’s been playing basketball.
“That’s the dream of every person who’s ever picked up a basketball is to play in that NCAA Tournament,” Newton said. “Knowing that, just over a year ago, they were in it as a No. 11 seed, that’s very exciting. The opportunity to come in and hopefully change things around and get there again is extremely exciting.”
The competition in California is as high as it gets at the JUCO level. But in Division I, the opportunity to play in a potent conference like the MW is any competitor’s dream, including Newton.
“I’m a huge competitor and the better the competition, I feel like the better I will become as a player and as a person,” Newton said. “I feel like if you’re a competitor, you want to play at the highest level, and the Mountain West is high level basketball.
“San Diego State is in the Final Four. The opportunity to go into a conference like that and compete and play, that’s something that a lot of people dream of. I’m proud to be able to do that in the future.”
Newton wants to make the most of his time with the Cowboys over the next two seasons. Newton will become just the fourth scholarship player on UW’s roster for next year, joining Wenzel, Foster and Powell.
“I want us to have a winning season this year,” Newton said. “Even if that means going 15-14, I want to get things on the right side again and get back to winning. I want to grow my body as much as possible and my mind as much as possible in terms of basketball.
“I just want to do my best and do my part in establishing the winning culture that it takes to be successful as a team at Wyoming.”
Hearing from Linder after helping Fullerton win the state title was a testament to how far Newton has come as a player since graduating from high school four years ago. Now, Newton wants to continue to grow as he prepares to suit up for the Cowboys next season.
“The opportunity to come to Wyoming from where I’m coming from, it’s incredible for me,” Newton said. “Considering the portal and how many guys are in there, coach Linder could have just went to the portal and grabbed somebody else. The fact that he had confidence in me, that means a lot.”
The regular signing period for players to sign national letters of intent runs from April 12 to May 17. The transfer portal opened March 13 and will stay open until May 11.