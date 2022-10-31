wte-20221031-spts-JoshAllen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs away from Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

 Adrian Kraus

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 13 of 25 passes for 218 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during the Bills’ 27-17 victory over visiting Green Bay. Allen also rushed for 49 yards on six carries. He was sacked twice for losses totaling two yards.

Allen has completed 173 of 264 passes for 2,198 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games this season. He has been sacked 11 times for losses of 52 yards. Allen has carried the football 53 times for 306 yards and two scores. He has fumbled five times and lost two.

