Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs away from Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 13 of 25 passes for 218 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during the Bills’ 27-17 victory over visiting Green Bay. Allen also rushed for 49 yards on six carries. He was sacked twice for losses totaling two yards.
Allen has completed 173 of 264 passes for 2,198 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions in seven games this season. He has been sacked 11 times for losses of 52 yards. Allen has carried the football 53 times for 306 yards and two scores. He has fumbled five times and lost two.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety started and finished with seven tackles (four solo) during the Eagles’ 35-13 victory over visiting Pittsburgh. Epps has played all 390 of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps this season. He has posted 40 tackles (27 solo) and three pass breakups in seven games this season.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The 27-year-old wide receiver is on the Bills’ practice squad.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 11th-year safety started, but did not record any statistics during the 49ers’ 31-14 victory at the Los Angeles Rams. Gipson has 28 tackles (23 solo), half a sack and an interception in eight games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The fourth-year defensive end was inactive for the Saints’ 24-0 victory over visiting Las Vegas. Granderson has 13 tackles (six solo) in seven games this season.
Jacob Hollister, Minnesota Vikings: The tight end came off the bench during the Vikings’ 34-26 victory over visiting Arizona on Sunday. Hollister has played in two games since signing with Minnesota, but he has not recorded any statistics.
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie linebacker came off the bench and posted two tackles (one solo) during Jacksonville’s 21-17 loss to Denver on Sunday morning in Loveland.. Muma has seven tackles (two solo) in eight games this season.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle came off the bench and had two tackles (one solo) during the Broncos’ 21-17 victory over Jacksonville on Sunday morning in London. Purcell has 24 tackles (10 solo), 1.5 sacks and a safety in eight games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Commanders: The sixth-year center had a potentially season-ending surgery to repair a right knee injury.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year linebacker is expected to miss 2-5 weeks due to a right shoulder injury. He has 37 tackles (24 solo), two passes defensed and an interception in six games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fourth-year safety came off the bench and had an assisted tackle on special teams during the Jaguars’ 21-17 loss to Denver on Sunday morning in London. Wingard has eight tackles (four solo) in eight games this season. All of his tackles have been on special teams.