LARAMIE – With eight practices in the books, the University of Wyoming is set for its first scrimmage of the spring Saturday.
The Cowboys have incorporated some full contact work over the past four practices, but most of this has been in drills and situational settings. This weekend will present more of a true live action setting, something UW coach Craig Bohl says is paramount at this point in the off-season.
“It will be important for us to get some live work in,” Bohl said. “We’ve had limited live work, and we’re going to need to strap it up and see what goes on out there.”
While recent practices have featured some 11-on-11 situations, Saturday will be a significantly different experience – especially for some of the skill position groups.
The passing game is one area of intrigue heading into the weekend, with the quarterback room being composed of incoming transfers and returners with limited experience, and a handful of wide receivers competing for contributing roles. Junior receiver Wyatt Wieland says “it’s hard to get a good pulse” of where the offense is at just past the midway point of the spring, but “we’ll know a lot more after Saturday when we put the pads on and scrimmage for the first time.”
“We’re definitely looking forward to it,” Wieland said. “It’s just a chance to make some big plays, break some tackles and hopefully score some touchdowns. It’s a whole different environment than practice.”
For new members of the Cowboys’ staff like defensive tackles coach Oscar Giles and offensive line coach Joe Tripodi, Saturday will also mark the closest look to a real game that they’ve seen since arriving on campus.
“This scrimmage is going to really put it all together,” Giles said. “We always talk about practice needs to be hard, so the game can be easy. In the game, you might have a total of 60 or 70 reps. In practice, you probably have 150.
“I’m excited to see what we do. It’s almost like a test. You’ve had all these homework assignments the whole week. Now, the test is on Saturday.”
In other developments from Thursday’s practice, Bohl continued to speak highly of cornerback transfer Jakorey Hawkins, who came to Laramie from Ole Miss this offseason.
“A guy I really noticed is Jakorey Hawkins,” Bohl said during the opening statement of his post-practice news conference. “He just continues to make an impression out there. He has good size, he can run and he’s learning our system. (Cornerbacks coach Benny) Boyd is doing a good job with him, and I think he’s going to be a great, great asset for us.”
On another positive note, the Cowboys did not sustain any injuries during Thursday’s practice. The only reported injury since full-contact work began last Thursday is a hamstring pull to sophomore safety Isaac White, who was jogging on the sidelines during the portion of practice open to the media.