The University of Wyoming will be well-represented on NFL Sundays yet again this fall, as 11 former Cowboys are currently on NFL rosters. Here’s a look at where they’re currently earning paychecks and a little about what they’ve accomplished to this point.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback is entering his fourth full season as the Bills’ starting quarterback. Allen has started 60 of the 61 games he has played in, completing 1,245 of his 1,999 passes (62.3%) for 14,114 yards, 103 touchdowns and 46 interceptions.

