The University of Wyoming will be well-represented on NFL Sundays yet again this fall, as 11 former Cowboys are currently on NFL rosters. Here’s a look at where they’re currently earning paychecks and a little about what they’ve accomplished to this point.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback is entering his fourth full season as the Bills’ starting quarterback. Allen has started 60 of the 61 games he has played in, completing 1,245 of his 1,999 passes (62.3%) for 14,114 yards, 103 touchdowns and 46 interceptions.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder also has rushed for 2,325 yards and 31 touchdowns on 422 carries.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: Epps is listed as the Eagles’ starting free safety. He is entering his fifth season, and has posted 115 tackles (76 solo), eight pass breakups and three interceptions in 45 career games. He has started eight games.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The 27-year-old wide receiver is on Buffalo’s practice squad, which is where he spent all of last season. Gentry has not caught a pass in a regular-season game since 2017. He played for the Chicago Bears that year, catching three passes for 35 yards across four games (three starts).
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 12th-year pro was a late addition to the 49ers’ training camp roster. He was inked to the practice squad just days after being one of the final roster cuts. Gipson has started 118 of his 126 career games, making 512 tackles (359 solo), 46 passes defensed, 24 interceptions and a sack. He also has recovered two fumbles and forced another.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The fourth-year defensive end is listed as a second-stringer for the Saints. Granderson has 50 tackles (27 solo), nine sacks, a pass breakup and two forced fumbles in 39 career games. All four of his career starts came last season.
Tyler Hall, Los Angeles Rams: The defensive back is on injured reserve entering his third NFL season. He has played in 12 career games, primarily on special teams. Hall has six tackles (four solo).
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie linebacker is listed as a second-stringer for the Jaguars. He was selected in the third round of this year’s draft with the No. 70 overall pick.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle is entering his sixth season in the NFL. He is listed as the Broncos’ second-stringer. Purcell has started 24 of the 44 games he has played across five seasons with Denver and San Francisco. He started 10 of 13 games for the Broncos last season. For his career, Purcell has 90 tackles (45 solo), two sacks, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.
Chase Roullier, Washington Commanders: The 6-foot-4, 312-pound center is entering his sixth NFL season. He has started 61 of 67 career games. Roullier’s 2021 campaign was ended when he suffered a fractured left fibula during the season’s eighth game. He is listed as Washington’s starter.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year pro is the Bengals’ starting linebacker. He has started 15 of the 25 games he has played in, including Cincinnati’s 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56. Wilson has recorded 133 tackles (73 solo), two sacks, four passes defended, six interceptions and one forced fumble.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fourth-year strong safety is currently listed as a second-stringer for Jacksonville. Wingard started all 15 games he played in last season, and has started 21 of 44 games in his career. He has 165 tackles (106 solo), two sacks, five pass breakups and three interceptions. He also has forced one fumble and recovered another.