Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions during the Bills’ 31-10 victory at the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. He also rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Allen was sacked twice for losses totaling five yards.

Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety started and finished with a team-high 10 tackles (eight solo and one for loss) during the Eagles’ 38-35 win at Detroit.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus