Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) stiff-arms Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) is brought down by Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions during the Bills’ 31-10 victory at the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. He also rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Allen was sacked twice for losses totaling five yards.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety started and finished with a team-high 10 tackles (eight solo and one for loss) during the Eagles’ 38-35 win at Detroit.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The 27-year-old wide receiver is on Buffalo’s practice squad.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: Gipson was elevated off the practice squad and started at free safety during the 49ers’ 19-10 loss at Chicago. The 10th-year pro posted three tackles (two solo) and nearly intercepted a pass during the third quarter.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The fourth-year defensive end came off the bench to post a pair of solo tackles during the Saints’ 27-26 come-from-behind win at the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie linebacker came off the bench and posted an assisted tackle on special teams during the Jaguars’ 28-22 loss at Washington.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle and the Broncos play at Seattle at 6:15 p.m. Monday.
Chase Roullier, Washington Commanders: The sixth-year center started during Washington’s 28-22 win over Jacksonville. Roullier has started 62 of the 68 NFL games he has played in.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year linebacker posted eight tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed during the Bengals’ 23-20 loss to visiting Pittsburgh.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fourth-year safety came off the bench and had a solo tackle on special teams during the Jaguars’ 28-22 loss at Washington.