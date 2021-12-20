Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fourth-year quarterback completed 19 of 34 passes for 210 yards, three touchdowns and an interception during the Bills’ 31-14 win over visiting Carolina. He also rushed for 24 yards on three carries. Allen was sacked four times for losses totaling 17 yards.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 344 of 528 passes (65%) for 3,734 yards, 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 14 games. He also has 555 yards and four touchdowns on 90 carries. Allen has been sacked 26 times for losses of 164 yards and lost three of eight fumbles.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The third-year safety and the Eagles host Washington at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 53 tackles (32 solo) an interception and four passes defensed across 13 games this season (three starts).
Austin Fort, Tennessee Titans: The tight end is on the Titans practice squad.
Rico Gafford, Denver Broncos: The wide receiver is on Denver’s practice squad.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver is on the Bills practice squad.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The safety and the Bears host Minnesota at 6:15 p.m. tonight.
The 10th-year pro has 41 tackles (28 solo), a sack, a fumble recovery and an interception in 10 games this season (all starts). Gipson missed two games earlier this season because of a hamstring injury, and missed one game because of a hip injury.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The third-year defensive end came off the bench and tallied two tackles (one solo) during the Saints’ 9-0 win at Tampa Bay.
The 6-foot-5, 261-pound 24-year-old has 20 tackles (nine solo) and three sacks across 13 games this season (three starts).
Tyler Hall, Los Angeles Rams: The second-year cornerback and the Rams host Seattle at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Hall has been active for three games this season, but hasn’t recorded any statistics.
Brian Hill, San Francisco 49ers: The fifth-year running back has an assisted tackle on special teams during the 49ers 31-13 win over Atlanta.
He had previously been on Cleveland’s practice squad.
Jacob Hollister, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fifth-year pro was came off the bench and recorded one assisted special teams tackles. Hollister also downed a punt during the fourth quarter.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder has caught four passes for 21 yards and a touchdown in five games this season (two starts). Hollister also has two tackles.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle came off the bench and had three tackles (two solo) during the Broncos’ 15-10 loss to visiting Cincinnati.
The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder has 22 tackles (12 solo) and a pass defensed in 11 games this season (nine starts).
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The center will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken left fibula.
The 6-foot-4, 312-pounder started all eight games he played in this season. Roullier has started 61 of 67 career games.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The second-year linebacker was not active for the Bengals’ 15-10 win at Denver because of a shoulder injury.
The 6-foot-2, 241-pounder has 854 tackles (45 solo), a sack, four passes defensed, four interceptions and a forced fumble in 12 games this season (all starts).
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The third-year strong safety started and had a team-best nine tackles (five solo) during Jacksonville’s 30-16 loss to visiting Houston.
Wingard has 81 tackles (51 solo), a sack, a pass defensed and an interception in 14 starts this season.