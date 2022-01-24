Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fourth-year quarterback completed 27 of 37 passes for 329 yards and four touchdowns during the Bills 42-36 overtime loss Sunday at Kansas City. He also rushed for 68 yards on 11 carries. Allen was sacked twice for losses of 16 yards.

Austin Fort, Tennessee Titans: The tight end is on the Titans practice squad.

Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver is on the Bills practice squad.

Tyler Hall, Los Angeles Rams: The second-year cornerback is on the Rams practice squad.

Brian Hill, San Francisco 49ers: The fifth-year running back is on San Francisco’s practice squad.

Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The linebacker had one special teams tackle during the 49ers’ 13-10 win Saturday at Green Bay. Nzeocha played 20 special teams snaps (87%).

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The second-year linebacker had a team-best eight tackles (six solo and one for loss) and an interception during the Bengals’ 19-16 win Saturday at Tennessee. His interception gave Cincinnati the football back to set up its eventual game-winning drive.

Wilson played all 53 defensive snaps and another five on special teams (19%).

