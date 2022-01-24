Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans Saturday in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16 by kicking a field goal on the ensuing possession. Associated Press
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
APTOPIX Bengals Titans Football
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans Saturday in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16 by kicking a field goal on the ensuing possession. Associated Press
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fourth-year quarterback completed 27 of 37 passes for 329 yards and four touchdowns during the Bills 42-36 overtime loss Sunday at Kansas City. He also rushed for 68 yards on 11 carries. Allen was sacked twice for losses of 16 yards.
Austin Fort, Tennessee Titans: The tight end is on the Titans practice squad.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver is on the Bills practice squad.
Tyler Hall, Los Angeles Rams: The second-year cornerback is on the Rams practice squad.
Brian Hill, San Francisco 49ers: The fifth-year running back is on San Francisco’s practice squad.
Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The linebacker had one special teams tackle during the 49ers’ 13-10 win Saturday at Green Bay. Nzeocha played 20 special teams snaps (87%).
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The second-year linebacker had a team-best eight tackles (six solo and one for loss) and an interception during the Bengals’ 19-16 win Saturday at Tennessee. His interception gave Cincinnati the football back to set up its eventual game-winning drive.
Wilson played all 53 defensive snaps and another five on special teams (19%).