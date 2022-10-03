Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 19 of 36 passes for 213 yards a touchdown and an interception during Buffalo’s 23-20 come-from-behind win at Baltimore. Buffalo trailed by 17 points. Allen was sacked once for a loss of 12 yards. He also carried the ball 11 times for 70 yards and a touchdown. The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder had completed 113 of 168 passes for 1,227 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions in four games this season. He has been sacked eight times for losses of 39 yards. Allen has carried the football 30 times for 183 yards and two scores. He has fumbled four times and lost one.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety started and recorded a solo tackle and a pass defensed during the Eagles’ 29-21 victory over visiting Jacksonville. Epps has 22 tackles (13 solo) and a pass breakup in four games this season.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The 27-year-old wide receiver is on the Bills practice squad.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 11th-year safety and the 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams at 6:15 tonight. Gipson has nine tackles (seven solo) and an interception in three games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The fourth-year defensive end came off the bench and played during the Saints’ 28-25 loss to Minnesota on Sunday morning in London. He had a solo tackle on Minnesota’s first drive, but it was ruled a no play due to defensive offside. Granderson has eight tackles (three solo) in four games this season.
Jacob Hollister, Minnesota Vikings: The tight end was signed to Minnesota’s practice squad Sept. 27.
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie linebacker played but did not record any statistics during the Jaguars’ 29-21 loss at Philadelphia. Muma has four tackles (one solo) in four games this season.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle came off the bench and finished with four tackles (three solo) during Denver’s 32-23 loss at Las Vegas. Purcell has 12 tackles (six solo), a sack and a safety in four games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Commanders: The sixth-year center was placed on injured reserve with a right knee injury he suffered during Washington’s Sept. 18 loss at Detroit.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year linebacker started and notched seven tackles (four solo and one for loss) during the Bengals’ 27-15 win over visiting Miami on Thursday night. Wilson played all 64 defensive snaps, and five more (18%) on special teams. He has 26 tackles (13 solo), two passes defensed and an interception in four games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fourth-year safety came off the bench for the Jaguars during a 29-21 loss at Philadelphia. He had a pair of solo tackles on special teams. Wingard has five tackles (three solo) in four games this season. All of his tackles have been on special teams.