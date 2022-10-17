wte-20221016-spts-JoshAllen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hurdles Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

 Peter Aiken

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 27 of 40 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns during the Bills’ 24-20 victory at Kansas City. Allen’s final touchdown pass was a 14-yarder to Dawson Knox that gave Buffalo a 24-20 lead with 1 minute, 9 seconds remaining. He also rushed for 32 yards on 12 carries.

The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 160 of 239 passes for 1,980 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions in six games this season. He has been sacked nine times for losses of 50 yards. Allen has carried the football 47 times for 257 yards and two scores. He has fumbled five times and lost two.

