Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 27 of 40 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns during the Bills’ 24-20 victory at Kansas City. Allen’s final touchdown pass was a 14-yarder to Dawson Knox that gave Buffalo a 24-20 lead with 1 minute, 9 seconds remaining. He also rushed for 32 yards on 12 carries.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 160 of 239 passes for 1,980 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions in six games this season. He has been sacked nine times for losses of 50 yards. Allen has carried the football 47 times for 257 yards and two scores. He has fumbled five times and lost two.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety started and tallied five tackles (all solo) and a pass defensed during the Eagles’ 26-17 victory over visiting Dallas. Epps has posted 33 tackles (23 solo) and three pass breakups in six games this season.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The 27-year-old wide receiver is on the Bills’ practice squad.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 11th-year safety started and had nine tackles (seven solo) during the 49ers 28-14 loss at Atlanta. Gipson has 23 tackles (18 solo), half a sack and an interception in six games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The fourth-year defensive end came off the bench, but did not record any statistics during New Orleans’ 30-26 loss to visiting Cincinnati. He has 11 tackles (four solo) in six games this season.
Jacob Hollister, Minnesota Vikings: The tight end was elevated to the active roster Saturday. He played in the Vikings’ 24-16 victory over Miami, but did not record any stats.
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie linebacker came off the bench, but did not record any statistics in the Jaguars’ 34-27 loss at Indianapolis. He has five tackles (one solo) in six games this season.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle started and the Broncos play at the Los Angeles Chargers at 6:15 p.m. tonight. He has 14 tackles (seven solo), a sack and a safety in five games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Commanders: The sixth-year center will have a potentially season-ending surgery to repair a right knee injury.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year linebacker started and finished with four tackles (all solo) and a quarterback hit during Cincinnati’s 30-26 victory at New Orleans. He has 37 tackles (24 solo), two passes defensed and an interception in six games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fourth-year safety came off the bench for the Jaguars, but did not record any statistics during their 34-27 loss at Indianapolis. He has six tackles (four solo) in six games this season. All of his tackles have been on special teams.