Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fourth-year quarterback completed 24 of 25 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns during the Bills’ 27-10 win over the visiting New York Jets. The clinched Buffalo’s second consecutive AFC East championship.
Allen also rushed for 63 yards on five carries. He was not sacked once.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 409 of 646 passes (65%) for 4,407 yards, 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 17 games. He also has 763 yards and six touchdowns on 122 carries. Allen has been sacked 26 times for losses of 164 yards and lost three of eight fumbles.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The third-year safety was on the reserve COVID-19 list for the Eagles’ 51-26 loss to Dallas.
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 60 tackles (37 solo) an interception and five passes defensed across 16 games this season (three starts).
Austin Fort, Tennessee Titans: The tight end is on the Titans practice squad.
Rico Gafford, Denver Broncos: The wide receiver is on the Broncos’ practice squad.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver is on the Bills practice squad.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The safety started and had three solo tackles during Chicago’s 31-17 loss to Minnesota.
The 10th-year pro had 46 tackles (32 solo), a sack, a fumble recovery and two interceptions in 12 games this season (all starts). Gipson missed two games because of a hamstring injury, and one game because of a hip injury. The Bears went 6-11 this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The third-year defensive end had an assisted tackle during New Orleans’ 30-20 victory at Atlanta.
The 6-foot-5, 261-pound 24-year-old had 24 tackles (10 solo) and three sacks across 15 games this season (three starts). The Saints were 9-8 this season.
Tyler Hall, Los Angeles Rams: The second-year cornerback is on the Rams’ practice squad.
Hall has been active for three games this season, but hasn’t recorded any statistics.
Brian Hill, San Francisco 49ers: The fifth-year running back was re-signed to San Francisco’s practice squad Monday, and did not play in their 27-24 win at the Los Angeles Rams.
He had previously been on Cleveland’s practice squad, appearing in one game without posting any stats.
Jacob Hollister, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fifth-year pro caught all three passes he was targeted with for gains of 14 yards during Jacksonville’s 26-11 win over Indianapolis.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder caught nine passes for 55 yards and a touchdown in seven games this season (two starts). Hollister also had two tackles. The Jaguars were 3-14 this season.
Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 49ers: The linebacker played in San Francisco’s 27-24 win at the Los Angeles Rams, but did not record any statistics.
He has one assisted tackle on special teams while playing in the 49ers final two games of the regular season.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle started and posted four tackles (one solo) and a quarterback hit during the Broncos’ 28-24 loss to Kansas City on Saturday. He played 30 defensive snaps (38%) and five on special teams (20%).
The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder finished the season with 29 tackles (13 solo), a pass defensed and a fumble recovery in 13 games this season (10 starts). The Broncs were 7-10 this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The center will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken left fibula.
The 6-foot-4, 312-pounder started all eight games he played in this season. Roullier has started 61 of 67 career games. Washington was 7-10 this season.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The second-year linebacker was a healthy scratch for the Bengals’ 21-16 loss at Cleveland. The Bengals clinched a playoff spot in Week 17, and rested a handful of starters Sunday. Wilson missed three of Cincinnati’s final five games with a right shoulder injury.
The 6-foot-2, 241-pounder has 93 tackles (50 solo), a sack, four passes defensed, four interceptions and a forced fumble in 13 games this season (all starts).
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The third-year strong safety was on the reserve COVID-19 list and missed Jacksonville’s 26-11 win over Indianapolis.
Wingard had 85 tackles (54 solo), a sack, a pass defensed and an interception in 15 starts this season. The Jaguars were 3-14 this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings: The defensive end was on Minnesota’s practice squad in the final week of the regular season.
He has played in four games with the Vikings, but hasn’t post any stats. Minnesota went 8-9 this season.