Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The sixth-year quarterback completed 31 of 37 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns during Buffalo’s 38-10 victory over visiting Las Vegas. He also rushed for seven yards on three carries. Allen was sacked twice for losses totaling seven yards.
Allen has completed 60 of 78 passes for 510 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in two games this season. He has rushed nine times for 43 yards. Allen also has been sacked seven times for losses of 26 yards.
Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders: The fifth-year strong safety recorded six tackles (five solo and one for loss) during the Raiders’ 38-10 loss at Buffalo.
Epps has 11 tackles (seven solo) this season.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 12th-year free safety started and notched three tackles (one solo) during the 49ers 30-23 win at the Los Angeles Rams.
Gipson has five tackles (two solo) this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The fifth-year defensive end and the Saints face Carolina at 5:15 tonight.
Granderson started New Orleans’ season-opening win over Tennessee, and posted four tackles (two solo), 1½ sacks totaling losses of nine yards, a tackle for loss and four quarterback hits.
Tyler Hall, Las Vegas Raiders: The third-year cornerback is on the Raiders’ practice squad.
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The second-year linebacker played but did not record any statistics during the Jaguars’ 17-9 loss to visiting Kansas City.
Muma has played in both of Jacksonville’s games this season, but has not had any tackles.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The eighth-year nose tackle came off the bench and had a quarterback hit during the Broncos’ 35-33 loss to visiting Washington. Purcell has one assisted tackle in two games this season.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The fourth-year linebacker started and tallied 10 tackles (seven solo and one for loss) during the Bengals’ 27-24 loss to Baltimore. Wilson has 18 tackles (seven solo) this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fifth-year safety had a solo tackle during the Jaguars’ 17-9 loss to visiting Kansas City. Wingard has one tackle in two games this season.
