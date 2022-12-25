Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 15 of 26 passes for 172 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during Buffalo’s 35-13 victory Saturday in Chicago. He also rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Allen’s first passing touchdown of the game moved him past Dan Marino for the most touchdowns by a player during his first five seasons.

He played all 64 offensive snaps.


