Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fourth-year quarterback completed 31 of 47 passes for 264 yards, two interceptions and a lost fumble during Buffalo’s 9-6 loss at Jacksonville. He also rushed for 50 yards on five carries and was sacked four times for losses totaling 35 yards.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 209 of 319 passes (65%) for 2,236 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games. He also has 319 yards and three touchdowns on 57 carries. Allen has been sacked 12 times and lost two of five fumbles.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The third-year safety posted two solo tackles on defense and an assisted stop on special teams during Philadelphia’s 27-24 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Chargers.
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 44 tackles (26 solo) and two passes defensed across nine games this season (three starts).
Austin Fort, Tennessee Titans: The tight end is on the Titans practice squad.
Rico Gafford, Denver Broncos: The wide receiver is on Denver’s practice squad.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver is on the Bills practice squad.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The safety and the Bears play at Pittsburgh at 6:15 p.m. tonight.
The 10th-year pro has 19 tackles (14 solo), a sack and a fumble recovery in five games this season (all starts). Gipson missed two games earlier this season because of a hamstring injury, and missed one game because of a hip injury.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The third-year defensive end was inactive for the Saints’ 27-25 loss to visiting Atlanta.
The 6-foot-5, 261-pound 24-year-old has nine tackles (three solo) and a sack across seven games this season (one start).
Tyler Hall, Los Angeles Rams: The second-year cornerback was not active for the Rams' 28-16 loss to visiting Tennessee.
Hall has been active for three games this season, but hasn’t recorded any statistics.
Jacob Hollister, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fifth-year pro was inactive for the Jaguars’ 9-6 win over Buffalo.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder has caught four passes for 21 yards and a touchdown in four games this season (two starts).
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle missed the Broncos’ 30-16 win at Dallas because of a right thumb injury.
The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder has 16 tackles (nine solo) and a pass defensed in seven games this season (seven starts).
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The center will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken left fibula.
The 6-foot-4, 312-pounder started all eight games he played in this season. Roullier has started 61 of 67 career games.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The second-year linebacker started and recorded a team-high six tackles (three solo) and a forced fumble during Cincinnati’s 41-16 loss to visiting Cleveland.
The 6-foot-2, 241-pounder has 74 tackles (39 solo), a sack, four passes defensed, four interceptions and a forced fumble in nine games this season (all starts).
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The third-year strong safety started and had two solo tackles during the Jaguars’ 9-6 win over visiting Buffalo.
Wingard has 43 tackles (29 solo), a sack, a pass defensed and an interception in eight starts this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, San Francisco 49ers: The fourth-year defensive end is on the 49ers practice squad.