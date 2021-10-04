Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fourth-year quarterback completed 20 of 29 passes for 248 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during the Bills’ 40-0 win over Houston. Allen also rushed for 41 yards on six carries, had a tackle and a fumble he recovered. He was sacked once for a loss of five yards.
Allen played 63 offensive snaps for the Bills (88%).
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 99 of 156 (63.5%) of his passes for 1,055 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions in four games this season. Allen has been sacked five times and fumbled once. He also has 129 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The third-year free safety had two solo tackles during the Eagles’ 42-30 loss to visiting Kansas City.
Epps played 19 defensive snaps (28%) and 20 on special teams (74%).
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 12 tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed across four games this season (one start).
Austin Fort, Tennessee Titans: The tight end is on the Titans practice squad.
Rico Gafford, Denver Broncos: The wide receiver is on Denver’s practice squad.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver is on the Bills practice squad.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The free safety was inactive for the Bears’ 24-14 win over Detroit due to a hamstring injury.
The eighth-year pro has six tackles (five solo) and a fumble recovery in two games this season. Gipson has missed the past two games because of the hamstring injury.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The third-year defensive end had an assisted tackle during the Saints’ 27-21 overtime loss to the New York Giants.
Granderson played 23 defensive snaps (37%) and 32% of the Saints snaps on special teams (8).
The 6-foot-5, 261-pound 24-year-old has five tackles (two solo) across four games this season (one start).
Tyler Hall, Los Angeles Rams: The second-year cornerback was moved to Los Angeles’ practice squad this week. Hall has been active for two games this season, but hasn’t recorded any statistics.
Jacob Hollister, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fifth-year pro caught one pass for five yards during Jacksonville’s 24-21 loss Thursday in Cincinnati. Hollister played 11 of the Jags’ offensive snaps (20%) and five on special teams (22%).
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder has caught three passes for 20 yards in two games this season.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle started and had five tackles (four solo and one for loss) and a quarterback hit during the Broncos’ 23-7 loss to visiting Baltimore.
Purcell played 40 snaps on defense (55%) and six on special teams (20%).
The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder has nine tackles (five solo) in four games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The center started during Washington’s 34-30 victory at Atlanta. Roullier played all 67 offensive snaps for Washington.
The 6-foot-4, 312-pounder has started all four games he has played in this season.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The second-year linebacker started and recorded a game-best 10 tackles (four solo) and a sack during the Bengals’ 24-21 victory over Jacksonville.
Wilson played all 56 defensive snaps and six on special teams (26%).
The 6-foot-2, 241-pounder has 37 tackles (13 solo), a sack and three interceptions in four games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The third-year strong safety started and had six tackles (four solo) during the Jaguars’ 24-21 loss at Cincinnati on Thursday.
Wingard played all 58 defensive snaps on nine on special teams (39%).
Wingard has 27 tackles (17 solo), a sack and an interception in four starts this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, San Francisco 49ers: The fourth-year defensive end is on the 49ers practice squad.