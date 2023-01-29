wte-20230129-spts-TashaunGipson

San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. warms up before the NFC Championship game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia.

 Associated Press

Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety started and recorded a pair of solo tackles for the Eagles during a 31-7 victory over visiting San Francisco in the NFC Championship game.

Epps has posted 101 tackles (69 solo), five pass breakups and a forced fumble in 19 games.


