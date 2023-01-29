San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. warms up before the NFC Championship game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety started and recorded a pair of solo tackles for the Eagles during a 31-7 victory over visiting San Francisco in the NFC Championship game.
Epps has posted 101 tackles (69 solo), five pass breakups and a forced fumble in 19 games.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 11th-year free safety started and had two tackles (one solo) during the 49ers’ 31-7 loss at Philadelphia in the NFC Championship game.
Gipson had 68 tackles (43 solo), five pass breakups, half a sack and five interceptions in 20 games this season.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year linebacker started and posted six tackles (five solo) during the Bengals’ 23-20 loss to Kansas City during the AFC Championship Sunday.
He had 146 tackles (86 solo), four passes defensed, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception in 18 games this season.
