Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fourth-year quarterback and the Bills (4-2) had a bye this week.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 149 of 230 passes (65%) for 1,723 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 214 yards and two touchdowns on 44 carries. Allen has been sacked eight times and fumbled once.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The third-year safety started and posted a game-best 11 tackles (five solo) during the Eagles’ 33-22 loss at Las Vegas.
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 33 tackles (18 solo) and a pass defensed across seven games this season (two starts).
Austin Fort, Tennessee Titans: The tight end is on the Titans practice squad.
Rico Gafford, Denver Broncos: The wide receiver is on Denver’s practice squad.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver is on the Bills practice squad.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The free safety missed the Bears’ 38-3 loss to the Buccaneers because of a hip injury. Gipson was limited in practice Wednesday and did not practice Thursday or Friday.
The eighth-year pro has 14 tackles (12 solo), a sack and a fumble recovery in four games this season (all starts). Gipson missed two games earlier this season because of a hamstring injury.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The third-year defensive end and the Saints play at Seattle at 6:15 p.m. tonight.
The 6-foot-5, 261-pound 24-year-old has seven tackles (three solo) and a sack across five games this season (one start).
Tyler Hall, Los Angeles Rams: The second-year cornerback is on the Rams’ practice squad. Hall has been active for two games this season, but hasn’t recorded any statistics.
Jacob Hollister, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fifth-year pro and the Jaguars (1-5) had a bye this week.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder has caught four passes for 21 yards and a touchdown in four games this season (two starts).
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle started and had six tackles (five solo) during the Broncos’ 17-14 loss Thursday at Cleveland. He played 41 snaps on defense (58%) and six on special teams (30%).
The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder has 16 tackles (nine solo) and a pass defensed in seven games this season (seven starts).
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The center started and recorded a fumble recovery during Washington’s 24-10 loss at Green Bay.
The 6-foot-4, 312-pounder has started all seven games he has played in this season. Roullier has started 60 of 66 career games.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The second-year linebacker started and finished with seven tackles (four solo, one for loss and one on special teams) during the Bengals’ 41-17 win at Baltimore.
The 6-foot-2, 241-pounder has 57 tackles (27 solo), a sack, four passes defensed and four interceptions in seven games this season (all starts).
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The third-year strong safety and the Jaguars (1-5) had a bye this week.
Wingard has 39 tackles (27 solo), a sack, a pass defensed and an interception in six starts this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, San Francisco 49ers: The fourth-year defensive end is on the 49ers practice squad.