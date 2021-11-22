Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fourth-year quarterback completed 21 of 35 passes for 209 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during the Bills’ 41-15 loss to visiting Indianapolis. He also rushed for 18 yards on two carries and was sacked once for a loss of 12 yards.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 251 of 382 passes (66%) for 2,811 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 10 games. He also has 340 yards and three touchdowns on 61 carries. Allen has been sacked 15 times for losses of 110 yards and lost two of six fumbles.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The third-year safety had a solo tackle during the Eagles’ 40-29 victory over New Orleans.
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 46 tackles (28 solo) and three passes defensed across 11 games this season (three starts).
Austin Fort, Tennessee Titans: The tight end is on the Titans practice squad.
Rico Gafford, Denver Broncos: The wide receiver is on Denver’s practice squad.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver is on the Bills practice squad.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The safety started and had four tackles (three solo) and an interception during the Bears’ 16-13 loss to visiting Baltimore.
The 10th-year pro has 27 tackles (19 solo), a sack, a fumble recovery and an interception in seven games this season (all starts). Gipson missed two games earlier this season because of a hamstring injury, and missed one game because of a hip injury.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The third-year defensive end had two tackles (one solo) during the Saints’ 40-29 loss at Philadelphia.
The 6-foot-5, 261-pound 24-year-old has 12 tackles (four solo) and a sack across nine games this season (one start).
Tyler Hall, Los Angeles Rams: The second-year cornerback and the Rams had a bye this week.
Hall has been active for three games this season, but hasn’t recorded any statistics.
Brian Hill, Cleveland Browns: The fifth-year running back is on the Browns’ practice squad this week. He was active for Week 10.
Jacob Hollister, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fifth-year pro was inactive for the Jaguars’ 30-10 loss to visiting San Francisco.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder has caught four passes for 21 yards and a touchdown in four games this season (two starts).
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle and the Broncos had a bye this week.
The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder has 16 tackles (nine solo) and a pass defensed in eight games this season (seven starts).
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The center will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken left fibula.
The 6-foot-4, 312-pounder started all eight games he played in this season. Roullier has started 61 of 67 career games.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The second-year linebacker started and posted five tackles (three solo) during the Bengals’ 32-13 victory at Las Vegas.
The 6-foot-2, 241-pounder has 78 tackles (40 solo), a sack, four passes defensed, four interceptions and a forced fumble in 10 games this season (all starts).
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The third-year strong safety started and had seven tackles (four solo) during Jacksonville’s 30-10 loss to visiting San Francisco.
Wingard has 53 tackles (35 solo), a sack, a pass defensed and an interception in 10 starts this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings: The fourth-year defensive end played during the Vikings’ 34-31 victory over Green Bay, but didn’t record any statistics. He has played in Minnesota’s past two games, but hasn’t posted any stats.