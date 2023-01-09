Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 19 of 31 passes for 254 yards, three touchdowns and an interception during Buffalo’s 35-23 victory over visiting New England. He also rushed for 16 yards on nine carries. Allen was sacked twice for losses totaling 17 yards.

Allen has completed 359 of 567 passes (63.3%) for 4,283 yards, 35 touchdowns 14 interceptions in 16 games this season. He has been sacked 33 times for losses of 162 yards. Allen has carried the football 124 times for 762 yards and seven scores.


