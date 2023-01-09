San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (31) intercepts a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Chad Muma (48) in action during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 20-16. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps heads to the locker room at the end of the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 20-16. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball under pressure during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (31) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Tennessee Titans tight end Austin Hooper (81) pulls in a pass reception between Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23), linebacker Chad Muma (48) and safety Andre Cisco (5) in the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) in action during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 20-16. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr., left, returns an interception next to cornerback Jimmie Ward (1) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback completed 19 of 31 passes for 254 yards, three touchdowns and an interception during Buffalo’s 35-23 victory over visiting New England. He also rushed for 16 yards on nine carries. Allen was sacked twice for losses totaling 17 yards.
Allen has completed 359 of 567 passes (63.3%) for 4,283 yards, 35 touchdowns 14 interceptions in 16 games this season. He has been sacked 33 times for losses of 162 yards. Allen has carried the football 124 times for 762 yards and seven scores.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety started and posted three solo tackles (one for loss) and a pass defensed during the Eagles’ 22-16 win over the visiting New York Giants on Sunday.
Epps has posted 86 tackles (57 solo), five pass breakups and a forced fumble in 16 games.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The 27-year-old wide receiver is on Buffalo’s practice squad. He has played in three games this season, but has not recorded any statistics.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 11th-year free safety started and finished with two tackles (one solo) and two interceptions in the 49ers’ 38-13 win over visiting Arizona on Sunday. Gipson returned those interceptions for a total of 35 yards.
He has 61 tackles (40 solo), five pass breakups, half a sack and five interceptions in 16 games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The fourth-year defensive end started and recorded four tackles (two solo) during the Saints’ 10-7 loss to visiting Carolina on Sunday.
He has 53 tackles (26 solo) and 5.5 sacks in 16 games this season.
Tyler Hall, Las Vegas Raiders: The third-year cornerback had two tackles (one solo) during the Raiders’ 31-13 loss to visiting Kansas City on Saturday. He played 28 snaps on defense (47%).
He had 18 tackles (10 solo), a quarterback sack and four pass breakups in seven games this season.
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie came off the bench and tallied seven tackles (five solo and one for loss) in Jacksonville’s 20-16 win over visiting Tennessee on Saturday night. The win clinched the AFC South championship for the Jaguars. Muma played 38 snaps on defense (51%) and 15 more on special teams (62%).
He has 47 tackles (27 solo), 1.5 sacks and a pass defensed in 16 games this season (two starts).
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle started during the Broncos’ 31-28 win over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. However, Purcell didn’t record any statistics. He had 45 tackles (16 solo), 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a safety in 17 games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Commanders: The sixth-year center had season-ending surgery to repair a right knee injury.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year linebacker started and notched eight tackles (four solo) and a pass defensed in Cincinnati’s 27-16 win over visiting Baltimore on Sunday.
He has 123 tackles (71 solo), four passes defensed, 2.5 sacks and an interception in 15 games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fourth-year safety came off the bench and had a solo tackles in the Jaguars’ 20-16 win over visiting Tennessee on Saturday. He played six snaps on defense (8%) and 15 on special teams (62%).
He has 36 tackles (21 solo) in 17 games this season. Fourteen of his tackles have been on special teams.