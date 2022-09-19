Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback Bills play Tennessee at 5:15 p.m. tonight. Allen has completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns. He has thrown two interceptions and rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety and the Eagles host Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. today. Epps has high 10 tackles (eight solo and one for loss) this season.

