Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) makes a catch as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) makes the tackle during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx.The ball came loose during the play and Cincinnati recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier (73) is taken out of the field for injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback Bills play Tennessee at 5:15 p.m. tonight. Allen has completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns. He has thrown two interceptions and rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety and the Eagles host Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. today. Epps has high 10 tackles (eight solo and one for loss) this season.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The 27-year-old wide receiver was released by the Bills on Wednesday.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 11th-year pro started at safety and had a solo tackle and an interception he returned for 14 yards during the 49ers 27-7 win over visiting Seattle. He has four tackles (thee solo) and an interception in two games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The fourth-year defensive end came off the bench to post three tackles (one solo and one for loss) during the Saints’ 20-10 loss to visiting Tampa Bay. Granderson has five tackles (three solo) through two games this season.
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie linebacker had three special teams tackles (one solo) for the Jaguars during a 24-0 win over visiting Indianapolis. Muma has four tackles in two games this season, all of which have come on special teams.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle came off the bench and had a solo tackle during the second quarter of Denver’s 16-9 win over visiting Houston. Purcell has two tackles (one solo) in two games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Commanders: The sixth-year center started during Washington’s 36-27 loss at Detroit. He was injured on the Commanders’ penultimate play of the game when a teammate rolled up on the back of his legs. Roullier was clutching the back of his right knee, the Washington Post reported.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year linebacker started and finished with three tackles (one solo) during the Bengals’ 20-17 loss at Dallas. Wilson has posted 11 tackles (six solo) across two games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fourth-year safety had two special teams tackles (one solo) during the Jags’ 24-0 win over visiting Indianapolis. Wingard has three tackles (two solo) in two games this season. All of his tackles have been on special teams.