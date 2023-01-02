San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (31) celebrates after catching an interception during overtime in an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. The 49ers defeated the Raiders 37-34 in overtime. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) breaks up a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) during the second half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (31) celebrates after catching an interception during overtime in an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. The 49ers defeated the Raiders 37-34 in overtime. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Chad Muma (48) looks to defend during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Matt Patterson
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) breaks up a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) during the second half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Chad Muma (48) lines up for the snap during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback and the Bills play the Cincinnati Bengals at 6:30 tonight.
Allen has completed 340 of 536 passes (63.4%) for 4,029 yards, 32 touchdowns 13 interceptions in 15 games this season. He has been sacked 31 times for losses of 145 yards. Allen has carried the football 115 times for 746 yards and seven scores.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The fifth-year safety started and tallied eight tackles (seven solo) during the Eagles’ 20-10 loss to visiting New Orleans.
Epps has posted 83 tackles (54 solo), four pass breakups and a forced fumble in 15 games.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The 27-year-old wide receiver is on Buffalo’s practice squad. He has played in three games this season, but has not recorded any statistics.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 11th-year free safety started and had four tackles (two solo) and intercepted a pass during the 49ers’ 37-34 overtime win at Las Vegas. He returned that pick 56 yards to the Raiders’ 7-yard line on the fourth play of overtime. San Francisco kicked the game winning field goal two plays later.
Gipson has 59 tackles (39 solo), five pass breakups, half a sack and three interceptions in 15 games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The fourth-year defensive end started and posted two tackles (one solo) and 1.5 sacks for losses totaling six yards in the Saints’ 20-10 win at Philadelphia.
He has 49 tackles (24 solo) and 5.5 sacks in 15 games this season.
Tyler Hall, Las Vegas Raiders: The third-year cornerback came off the bench and had an assisted tackles and two pass breakups during the Raiders’ 37-34 overtime loss to visiting San Francisco.
He has 17 tackles (nine solo), a quarterback sack and four pass breakups in six games this season.
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The rookie came off the bench and notched five tackles on defense (three solo) and a solo tackle on special teams during the Jaguars’ 31-3 win at Houston.
He has 40 tackles (22 solo), 1.5 sacks and a pass defensed in 15 games this season (two starts).
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle came off the bench and had two tackles (one solo) during the Broncos’ 27-24 loss at Kansas City. He has 45 tackles (16 solo), 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a safety in 16 games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Commanders: The sixth-year center had season-ending surgery to repair a right knee injury.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The third-year linebacker and the Bengals play the Buffalo Bills at 6:30 tonight.
He has 115 tackles (67 solo), three passes defensed, 2.5 sacks and an interception in 14 games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fourth-year safety came off the bench and tallied a pair of solo tackles on defense and one solo tackle on special teams during Jacksonville’s 31-3 win at Houston.
Wingard has 35 tackles (20 solo) in 16 games this season. Fourteen of his tackles have been on special teams.