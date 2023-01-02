Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fifth-year quarterback and the Bills play the Cincinnati Bengals at 6:30 tonight.

Allen has completed 340 of 536 passes (63.4%) for 4,029 yards, 32 touchdowns 13 interceptions in 15 games this season. He has been sacked 31 times for losses of 145 yards. Allen has carried the football 115 times for 746 yards and seven scores.


