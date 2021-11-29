Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fourth-year quarterback completed 23 of 28 passes for 260 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions during the Bills’ 31-6 victory at New Orleans on Thanksgiving night. Allen also rushed for 43 yards and eight carries. He was sacked twice for losses of 12 yards.
Allen played 63 offensive snaps (95%).
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 274 of 410 passes (67%) for 3,071 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 11 games. He also has 383 yards and three touchdowns on 69 carries. Allen has been sacked 17 times for losses of 118 yards and lost two of six fumbles.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The third-year safety played but didn’t record any statistics during the Eagles’ 13-7 loss at the New York Giants.
Epps played 14 snaps on defense (23%) and nine on special teams (47%).
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 46 tackles (28 solo) and three passes defensed across 11 games this season (three starts).
Austin Fort, Tennessee Titans: The tight end is on the Titans practice squad.
Rico Gafford, Denver Broncos: The wide receiver is on Denver’s practice squad.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver is on the Bills practice squad.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The safety was a full participant in practice despite battling a chest injury. Gipson was one of three captains for Chicago during its 16-14 win at Detroit on Thanksgiving morning. He played all 49 defensive snaps and posted a solo tackle in that contest.
The 10th-year pro has 28 tackles (20 solo), a sack, a fumble recovery and an interception in eight games this season (all starts). Gipson missed two games earlier this season because of a hamstring injury, and missed one game because of a hip injury.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The third-year defensive end started and had three tackles (two solo), and sacked his former college teammate Josh Allen once during the Saints’ 31-6 loss to visiting Buffalo on Thanksgiving night. Granderson had two tackles for loss while playing 44 defensive snaps (67%) and eight on special teams (36%).
The 6-foot-5, 261-pound 24-year-old has 15 tackles (six solo) and two sacks across 10 games this season (two starts).
Tyler Hall, Los Angeles Rams: The second-year cornerback is on the Rams practice squad.
Hall has been active for three games this season, but hasn’t recorded any statistics.
Brian Hill, Cleveland Browns: The fifth-year running back is on the Browns’ practice squad this week. He was active for Week 10.
Jacob Hollister, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fifth-year pro was inactive for the Jaguars’ 21-14 loss to visiting Atlanta.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder has caught four passes for 21 yards and a touchdown in four games this season (two starts).
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle started for the Broncos during a 28-13 win over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers. Purcell did not record any statistics in the game.
He played 27% of the Broncos' defensive snaps (19) and 30% of their special teams plays (six).
The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder has 16 tackles (nine solo) and a pass defensed in nine games this season (eight starts).
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The center will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken left fibula.
The 6-foot-4, 312-pounder started all eight games he played in this season. Roullier has started 61 of 67 career games.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The second-year linebacker started and posted four tackles (all solo) during the Bengals’ 41-10 win over visiting Pittsburgh.
Wilson played 39 defensive plays (63%) and three on special teams (11%).
The 6-foot-2, 241-pounder has 82 tackles (44 solo), a sack, four passes defensed, four interceptions and a forced fumble in 11 games this season (all starts).
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The third-year strong safety started and had five solo tackles during the Jaguars’ 21-14 loss to visiting Atlanta.
The 6-foot, 209-pounder played all 60 of Jacksonville's defensive snaps and three more on special teams (14%).
Wingard has 57 tackles (39 solo), a sack, a pass defensed and an interception in 11 starts this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, Minnesota Vikings: The fourth-year defensive end played three special teams snaps during the Vikings’ 34-26 loss at San Francisco, but didn’t record any statistics. He has played in Minnesota’s past three games, but hasn’t posted any stats.