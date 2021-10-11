Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fourth-year quarterback completed 15 of 26 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns during the Bills’ 38-20 victory at Kansas City. He also rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Allen played all 57 of Buffalo's offensive snaps Sunday.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder has completed 114 of 183 passes (62.2%) for 1,370 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 188 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries. Allen has been sacked five times and fumbled once.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The third-year free safety had eight tackles (five solo) during the Eagles’ 21-18 win at Carolina. Epps played 20 snaps on defense (28%) and 26 on special teams (84%).
The 6-foot, 191-pounder has 19 tackles (11 solo) and a pass defensed across five games this season (one start).
Austin Fort, Tennessee Titans: The tight end is on the Titans practice squad.
Rico Gafford, Denver Broncos: The wide receiver is on Denver’s practice squad.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver is on the Bills practice squad.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The free safety returned to practice this week after missing the previous game because of a hamstring injury. He was a game-time decision, but started and had three tackles (three solo) and a sack during the Bears’ 20-9 win at Las Vegas.
Gipson played 87% (58) of Chicago's defensive snaps.
The eighth-year pro has nine tackles (eight solo), a sack and a fumble recovery in three games this season. Gipson missed two games because of the hamstring injury.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The third-year defensive end had a sack during the Saints’ 33-22 victory at Washington. Granderson also was flagged for roughing the kicker.
He played 37% (31) of New Orleans' defensive snaps and 31% (9) on special teams.
The 6-foot-5, 261-pound 24-year-old has seven tackles (three solo) and a sack across five games this season (one start).
Tyler Hall, Los Angeles Rams: The second-year cornerback is on the Rams’ practice squad. Hall has been active for two games this season, but hasn’t recorded any statistics.
Jacob Hollister, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fifth-year pro caught one pass for a 1-yard touchdown during the Jaguars’ 37-19 loss to visiting Tennessee.
Hollister played 15 snaps on offense (21%) and eight on special teams (31%).
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder has caught four passes for 21 yards and a touchdown in three games this season (two starts).
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle started and had a pass defensed during the Broncos’ 27-19 loss at Pittsburgh. Purcell played 32 snaps on defense (49%) and nine on special teams (35%).
The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder has seven tackles (three solo) and a pass defensed in five games this season.
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The center started during Washington’s 33-22 loss to visiting New Orleans. He played all 83 of Washington's offensive snaps and was flagged for holding during the second quarter.
The 6-foot-4, 312-pounder has started all five games he has played in this season. Roullier has started 58 of 64 career games.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The second-year linebacker started and recorded six tackles (three solo) on defense and one on special teams during the Bengals’ 25-22 overtime loss to visiting Green Bay.
Wilson played 55 snaps on defense (86%) and 15 on special teams (48%).
The 6-foot-2, 241-pounder has 44 tackles (17 solo), a sack, three passes defensed and three interceptions in five games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The third-year strong safety started and had five tackles (five solo) during the Jaguars’ 37-19 loss to visiting Tennessee on Sunday.
He played all 64 defensive snaps and 31% (8) of its special teams snaps.
Wingard has 32 tackles (22 solo), a sack, a pass defensed and an interception in five starts this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, San Francisco 49ers: The fourth-year defensive end is on the 49ers practice squad.