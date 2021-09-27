Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The fourth-year quarterback completed 32 of 43 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns during the Bills’ 43-12 victory over visiting Washington. He also rushed for nine yards and a touchdown on four carries. Those five scores put him over the 100-touchdown mark for his NFL career.
The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder had completed 79 of 127 passes for 807 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception in three games this season. He has been sacked four times for losses of 24 yards. Allen has rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He has lost one of his two fumbles.
Marcus Epps, Philadelphia Eagles: The free safety and the Eagles play at Dallas at 6:15 p.m. tonight.
Austin Fort, Tennessee Titans: The tight end inked is on the Titans practice squad this week.
Rico Gafford, Denver Broncos: The wide receiver is on Denver’s practice squad this week.
Tanner Gentry, Buffalo Bills: The wide receiver is on the Bills practice squad.
Tashaun Gipson, Chicago Bears: The free safety was inactive for the Bears’ 26-6 loss at Cleveland due to a hamstring injury.
The eighth-year pro has six tackles (five solo) and a fumble recovery in two games this season.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The third-year defensive end played and only recorded two quarterback hits during New Orleans’ 28-13 victory at New England.
The 6-foot-5, 261-pound 24-year-old had five tackles (two solo) across three games this season (one start).
Tyler Hall, Los Angeles Rams: The second-year cornerback played mostly special teams during the Rams’ 34-24 victory over visiting Tampa Bay on Sunday. Hall has been active for two games this season, but hasn’t recorded any statsitics.
Jacob Hollister, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fifth-year pro started at wide receiver for the Jaguars during a 31-19 loss to visiting Arizona. He caught two passes for 15 yards with a long of nine yards. Hollister was targeted six times. He also had a tackle after an interception.
This is the first game Hollister has been active in for Jacksonville.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The nose tackle started and had one tackle during the Broncos’ 26-0 victory over the visiting New York Jets. The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder had posted four tackles (one solo) during three starts for Denver.
Chase Roullier, Washington Football Team: The center started during Washington’s 43-21 loss at Buffalo. It’s the 6-foot-4, 312-pounder’s had started 56 of the 62 games he has played in.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The second-year linebacker posted a game-high 14 tackles (six solo) and two interceptions during the Bengals’ 24-10 victory at Pittsburgh. Wilson returned one of those interceptions 13 yards.
The 6-foot-2, 241-pounder had 28 tackles (10 solo) and three interceptions in three games this season.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The third-year strong safety had seven tackles (four solo) and an interception during the Jaguars’ 31-19 loss to visiting Arizona. His interception came one yard deep in the end zone and he returned it to the 22.
Wingard had 20 tackles (12 solo), a sack and an interception in three starts this season.
Eddie Yarbrough, San Francisco 49ers: The fourth-year defensive end was signed to the 49ers practice squad this week.